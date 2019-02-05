The internet may have decoded the secret message in Adam Levine’s nipple tattoo.

Maroon 5 is having a moment right now after their Superbowl halftime show was met with mixed reviews. While some people hated it, others kept their opinions to themselves, and I'm still searching for one person who will dare to say it was better than Lady Gaga's leap off the top of the stadium.

The highlight of the performance for a lot of people was when Levine took off his shirt on purpose, unlike the Superbowl malfunction that will go down in history between Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake. Men's nipples are totally chill for family programming, but women's nipples feed babies so they're very taboo. These are all pretty silly rules we made up, but while we're on nipples, one fan couldn't help but notice a hidden message in Levine's many tattoos.

Yes, the earth is melting and our country is divided, but sometimes it's nice to take a break and decode the tattoos of a pop star. When Terron Moore, Vice President and Editorial Director of MTV News, noticed that Levine's chest says, "bro," the internet had thoughts.