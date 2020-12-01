Far too many people have experienced the pain of reflecting over "the one who got away," and all of the emotional circumstances around that separation. There are some breakups that hit way harder than others, and the worst among them elicit a hovering lifetime longing to reconnect with the person you lost. In a popular Reddit thread, people share what happened with "the one who got away" and how they cope with regret. 1. From Satiricallad: I let my jealousy poison our relationship. 2. From pos_neg: I was in college. My friend with benefits (also my bosses sister) and I were out at the bar. We bump into a nursing student I knew from my nutrition class. I adored her, and I was pretty sure she liked me. I spent the night dancing with her. (FWB didn't care) Towards the end of the night she told me she had to go, and left with her friend. I, heady with cheap beer and victory, returned to my FWB. We chatted, she laughed at my enthusiasm. We danced. We kissed. ...she then said, "that girl you were dancing with is behind you" I'm such an idiot. Such a massive idiot. Marie, I'm sorry. 3. From rawgino: She was going through a lot and I never knew what to say when she needed me to say something, it seems like everything I said just made it worse and like it’d be better to just keep my mouth shut rather than walk on eggshells. I guess I was just too emotionally unintelligent. 4. From sirgog: She changed. I changed. In different directions, fortunately we both realised it was over at about the same time and remain friends. I still trust her absolutely, to the point I'd hide a body if she asked me to without asking questions. 5. From look_for_the_helpers: We just never quite matched up...one of us was always dating someone when the other wasn't. We were very good friends, still are, but we both knew there was the potential for more. She met her husband on a night out because she approached him thinking he was me (we look very similar). 6. From ksiyoto: Because I was an idiot and didn't recognize how good she was for me. 7. From BigEvilDoer: I couldn't bring her to Canada due to her estranged husband refusing to sign off on her taking the toddler, despite not seeing him in over 18 months - pretty much since the kid was born. 8. From throwaway590441: I was young, and immature. He’s engaged now and I’m over the moon for him. He deserved many good things and I’m glad he’s got them. 9. From High_n_tight_77: We were not compatible at all. Loved and love her dearly, but we are too opposite to ever coexist with one another. 10. From thechickenf*cker: I always thought of the idea of marriage was an antiquated ideal. She didn’t agree. We are still good friends but seeing her happy with her husband makes me regret not putting a ring on her finger. Don’t let your ideals keep you from being happy. 11. From justine321: We went on a trip and something changed between us. I asked him what he thought happened, but he never told me. Just pushed me away and slowly faded...went from happily lovestruck to barely talking within a month or so. 12. From NoideaLessinterest: I chased her away because I thought we were incompatible and had no future, despite being together for two years. Nearly 20 years on, and she's still the only woman that I get butterflies every time I see her. And that was a daily feeling when we were together. Every time I walked up the path to her house or heard her voice, bang! Butterflies. 13. From Girl_You_Can_Train: I got caught up in my own insecurities and stopped being a great partner. Turns out doing long distance and polyamory at the same time is complicated and stressful and it's hard to deal with difficult emotions surrounding your relationship when your only support system is your partner. 14. From xDufff: What started out as something totally harmless, turned into something that changed everything. We weren't looking for anything between us, the feelings developed unexpectedly. We started out as acquaintances, but once we realised we had a lot in common, we became closer and closer. Then before you know it, we had caught feelings that we weren't looking for. When we weren't together, we would stay up all night talking on the phone, laughing and discussing various things. Eventually she hit a rough patch in her life. Things weren't going so well for her, and she slowly became more distant. I tried to be there for her, but I guess I wasn't good enough to help her through the bad times. Or maybe some things you just need to do on your own. I hear that she is actually doing pretty well for herself now. She went to college and got her degree, and now has her own business, just like she always dreamed of doing. It makes me happy to know that she is doing what she loves and always wanted to do. As cliché as it sounds, I'd rather her be happy without me than miserable with me. But even after 8 years, I still think about her a lot, and I can't help but wonder, what life would have been like if things were different. 15. From solareh: I freaked out over my parents’ potential divorce at the time (they didn’t actually divorce) and broke up with him. I thought my parents were the epitome of true love and if they couldn’t make it, who could? It f*cked me up and then I f*cked up and he ended up marrying my doppelgänger (same name even...) I’m still single, almost 20 years later. 16. From agirlandherhats: Fell in love at 14. Broke up to "experience other people before we spend the rest of our lives together," is what he said. SCENE 2: it’s been 20 years and we reconnected over social media in March and have been having a weekly video date ever since. He lives in Tokyo and I live in Toronto. There is hope for us yet. 17. From pumpkinspicedbees: I moved across the country without warning because my sister needed some help. We couldn't handle the distance. 18. From MizzEmCee: He died. The next one couldn't figure out how to have an adult relationship. So I'm now "Self Partnering" and couldn't be happier. Nobody to disappoint me. Or die on me. 19. From rogandmt: She literally got away...moved to a different country and we decided long distance wasn’t working out for us. It’s a shame she was pretty perfect for me. 20. From STRONKInTheRealWay: It was my first girlfriend back in high school. We dated for a few months when she suddenly texted me that she wanted to break up because we weren't spending enough time together. Now I was taken aback because this was literally the first time she was telling me about this, and generally, she was the rational and level-headed one in our relationship. I just accepted it and moved on. After a few weeks, she texted me back asking to talk. But that was also the exact day that one of my dogs died, so I didn't feel like talking to anyone that day. It just seemed -I don't know - disrespectful. Of course I could have talked to her the day after. I have no idea why I didn't. Just this total sense of apathy... To this day I still don't know what she wanted to talk about. Running into her in the halls was really awkward as you can imagine. And now I just feel nostalgic. She was the first girl I ever held hands with, we used to just sit on her couch and watch The West Wing, and she was just really smart and genuine. I know she was planning on moving after graduation, so it's not like I was going to marry her, but now I find myself wondering how I could have made it work and all the memories I missed out on. It's one of my only real regrets. But I was a stupid kid and didn't know how to communicate or didn't care to. That's on me.