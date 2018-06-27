Trump supporter arrested for literal sh*t-flinging.

The quality of political discourse in the United States has been in the toilet for quite some time, but now it involves flinging literal feces.

After Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to her official White House account to announce that she was politely asked to leave the restaurant The Red Hen because they objected to stuffing Trump's mouthpiece, conservatives casted themselves as victims of a new Jim Crow.

The forgotten men and women of rural Virginia gathered at the restaurant on Tuesday to say that gay people are going to Hell and calling on them to behave with #civility. Seriously.

Scene outside the Red Hen. Street shut down. pic.twitter.com/rRzmivCAqB — Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 26, 2018

Lying on the front step pic.twitter.com/StU0bDUgfQ — Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 26, 2018

Among the brave gestures standing up for the president was a drive-by poop flinging. A #MAGA hero bravely stuck their hand in sh*t and flung it at people on the street.