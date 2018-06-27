Trump supporter arrested for literal sh*t-flinging.

Orli Matlow
Jun 27, 2018@3:18 PM
The quality of political discourse in the United States has been in the toilet for quite some time, but now it involves flinging literal feces.

After Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to her official White House account to announce that she was politely asked to leave the restaurant The Red Hen because they objected to stuffing Trump's mouthpiece, conservatives casted themselves as victims of a new Jim Crow.

The forgotten men and women of rural Virginia gathered at the restaurant on Tuesday to say that gay people are going to Hell and calling on them to behave with #civility. Seriously.

Among the brave gestures standing up for the president was a drive-by poop flinging. A #MAGA hero bravely stuck their hand in sh*t and flung it at people on the street.

Behold, the glorious aftermath:

The guy not only threw poop, but yelled (what else?) "Make America Great Again," making the demonstration a feast for all the senses.

This hero, Reginald Scott See, got elbow-deep in chicken poop, gathered only the most putrid of animal waste, gathered it in his hands, brought it into his car, stinking up his vehicle all to support the president.

This is not a moment, it's a movement.

Trump supporters: to truly hurt the resistance, work with poop as much as possible. Nothing disheartens the Left like seeing conservatives roll around in poop.

