Trump supporter arrested for literal sh*t-flinging.

The quality of political discourse in the United States has been in the toilet for quite some time, but now it involves flinging literal feces.
After Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to her official White House account to announce that she was politely asked to leave the restaurant The Red Hen because they objected to stuffing Trump's mouthpiece, conservatives casted themselves as victims of a new Jim Crow.
The forgotten men and women of rural Virginia gathered at the restaurant on Tuesday to say that gay people are going to Hell and calling on them to behave with #civility. Seriously.
Lying on the front step pic.twitter.com/StU0bDUgfQ— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 26, 2018
Among the brave gestures standing up for the president was a drive-by poop flinging. A #MAGA hero bravely stuck their hand in sh*t and flung it at people on the street.
Lexington police chief Sam Roman said there’s been one arrest: a man drove by and threw a bucket of chicken out the window and shouting things. He was charged with disorderly conduct.— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 26, 2018
Important correction: someone threw chicken POOP out the window at The Red Hen. pic.twitter.com/6ee3oub4kh— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 26, 2018
Behold, the glorious aftermath:
This is a look at what the man threw: pic.twitter.com/nEMXUPyNjV— ABC 13 News - WSET (@ABC13News) June 26, 2018
The guy not only threw poop, but yelled (what else?) "Make America Great Again," making the demonstration a feast for all the senses.
The fire department was tasked with cleaning the poop that a man threw at the #RedHen earlier. Police said he yelled "Make America Great Again" when he threw it. pic.twitter.com/Bla3gXgX4K— ABC 13 News - WSET (@ABC13News) June 26, 2018
This hero, Reginald Scott See, got elbow-deep in chicken poop, gathered only the most putrid of animal waste, gathered it in his hands, brought it into his car, stinking up his vehicle all to support the president.
This is not a moment, it's a movement.
Trump supporters: to truly hurt the resistance, work with poop as much as possible. Nothing disheartens the Left like seeing conservatives roll around in poop.