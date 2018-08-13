The Rock roasted Chris Hemsworth for his birthday and we need ice for this burn.

Today, August 13th, is Chris Hemsworth's birthday!
Behold how cute and happy and muscular he is:
In celebration of his birthday, fans and friends have sent him heartfelt well wishes on the internet. I'm sure there were also some fangirl thirst traps sent in the DMs, but his PR people likely dissuade him from sharing those.
Rather than write Hemsworth a loving diatribe about their friendship, The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson decided to give Thor a good old fashioned video roast on Instagram.
"Happy Birthday @chrishemsworth you handsome alien looking SOB! Many people in this world are so grateful you were born - I am not one of them. Enjoy your birthday w/ the ohana my brother and see ya down the road," Johnson wrote.
In the video he sang his own edited version of Happy Birthday where he playfully roasted the Australian actor.
"Happy Birthday to Thor / You Australian man whore / You're the greatest Chris, and that's a fact / Behind Evans, Pine and Pratt."
He then went on to roast Hemsworth for sitting on his butt eating cake while Johnson continued to sweat out his life working out.
Hemsworth loved the video so much he shared it on his own Instagram, noting how The Rock's shout out made him look "cooler" to his kids.
"If anyone was gonna break the news to me being the least favourite Chris I’m glad it was you @therock and embedded in that message a birthday song brought me joy. Also my kids after seeing this said 'dad are you friends with Jumanji!!!. And now possibly think I’m cool. They expect you at each of their birthday parties in the coming years'" Hemsworth wrote.
This is maybe one of the most adorable exchanges to take place today?! At least, if we're counting out babies and puppies and we're exclusively analyzing online exchanges between conventionally hot actors. Needless to say, they seem to crush on each other almost as much as the rest of us crush on them.