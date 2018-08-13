The Rock roasted Chris Hemsworth for his birthday and we need ice for this burn.

Today, August 13th, is Chris Hemsworth's birthday!

Behold how cute and happy and muscular he is:

In celebration of his birthday, fans and friends have sent him heartfelt well wishes on the internet. I'm sure there were also some fangirl thirst traps sent in the DMs, but his PR people likely dissuade him from sharing those.

Rather than write Hemsworth a loving diatribe about their friendship, The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson decided to give Thor a good old fashioned video roast on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday @chrishemsworth you handsome alien looking SOB! Many people in this world are so grateful you were born - I am not one of them. Enjoy your birthday w/ the ohana my brother and see ya down the road," Johnson wrote.

In the video he sang his own edited version of Happy Birthday where he playfully roasted the Australian actor.