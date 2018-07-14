The Rock shared a disabled critic's review of his movie 'Skyscraper' for a very important reason.

The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, aka the patron saint of having a heart as big as his muscles is a pro at remaining humble. While many actors would get defensive or in their feelings about receiving negative reviews, Johnson has taken the negative reviews of his latest film Skyscraper in stride.
At the time of writing, Skyscraper has an average 51% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been criticized for having too thin of a plot, "ripping off Die-hard," and being "disappointing."
However, not all of the reviews are so scathing. The film critic Kristen Lopez, who suffers from a disability, penned a review praising the film for its surprisingly nuanced use of a disabled protagonist. She noted that while Johnson's character in the film has a prosthetic leg, his disability isn't the focal point of the plot. He is presented as a full, complex person, and neither fetishized or pitied for his disability.
Johnson shared the review with his Twitter followers, praising Lopez' writing and opening up a discussion for disabled representation in Hollywood.
Fans of Johnson and Lopez' writing chimed in to point out the importance of disabled visibility, and how far Hollywood has to go. In the future, the hope is that Johnson's character would be played by someone who actually has a prosthetic leg.
Lopez was naturally happy to receive the shout out from Johnson, hopefully this will give her an even larger readership.
Not long before posting this tweet, Johnson announced that he'd joined forces with the Ruderman Family Foundation, a charity that campaigns for disabled representation in film and media.
All of this only intensifies my crush on The Rock.