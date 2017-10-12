Advertising

It feels like a flimsy understatement to merely say the newscycle is depressing, but sometimes, the English language can only do so much to describe the hell at hand. Luckily, amidst all of the sadness and horror, The Rock still exists as a beacon of positivity and beauty. As if to prove this very point, mere days ago The Rock sent a hilarious video to a grandma currently in the hospital fighting cancer.

When a steadfast fan and doting grandchild sent The Rock an email requesting he send grandma Judy a get well video, the response video did not disappoint.

The email revealed that grandma Judy was being moved to hospice to deal with stage 4 of pancreatic cancer. The email also revealed that Judy specifically wanted The Rock to call her "sexy," as any wise woman would. He obliged at least three times in his video, which is truly good bedside manner.

Stay strong Judy, you sexy tiger. We’re all sending you and your family love and light during this time and I’m an extremely grateful man this email reached my eyes. * this kind of stuff will always be the best part of fame. Thx U Universe 🌎 A post shared by therock (@therock) on Oct 8, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

The email also revealed that Judy's been keeping the company of a comforting cut-out of The Rock, alongside the support of her five children, 17 grandchildren, and husband of 57 years.

Once he read that Judy was a self-professed potty mouth, The Rock also made a few risque baby-making references.

The Rock was into it.

This video is a welcomed antidote to 90% of the news today, and further proves that The Rock knows what the people need.

