Man brilliantly trolls an Itunes scammer disguised as a 'hot' woman.

The worst obstacle an internet scammer can face is someone who scams them back. Luckily for the rest of us, watching a scammer get scammed is one of the most entertaining gifts the internet has blessed us with.

One of the current scamming trends involves scammers luring people into buying them Itunes vouchers. Oftentimes, these scammers will disguise themselves as a "hot woman" to seduce their financial prey.

When Jay Hall from Virginia was approached by a female scammer, he was already fully aware of the scheme and decided to lead her on a long road of trolling.

It started out normal, he played along as if he was genuinely enthralled with his new "babe," who was presumably a man who Googled how attractive women talk on an MRA thread.