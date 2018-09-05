Man brilliantly trolls an Itunes scammer disguised as a 'hot' woman.

The worst obstacle an internet scammer can face is someone who scams them back. Luckily for the rest of us, watching a scammer get scammed is one of the most entertaining gifts the internet has blessed us with.
One of the current scamming trends involves scammers luring people into buying them Itunes vouchers. Oftentimes, these scammers will disguise themselves as a "hot woman" to seduce their financial prey.
When Jay Hall from Virginia was approached by a female scammer, he was already fully aware of the scheme and decided to lead her on a long road of trolling.
It started out normal, he played along as if he was genuinely enthralled with his new "babe," who was presumably a man who Googled how attractive women talk on an MRA thread.
Hall quickly escalated the situation by demanding nudes and acting like a jerk, but still, this didn't waylay the scammer (further proving it was indeed a scammer and not a real woman).
The trolling truly reached another level when Hall pretended he was going to buy the Itunes card, but kept asking the scammer if she'd like another card instead. He also successfully pretended to not know the basics of shopping.
When he finally had (fictionally) purchased the Itunes card, Hall went on to take a series of indecipherable photos for the scammer. This naturally made her very upset.
At one point, Hall even placed the Itunes card in his dog's water bowl.
The meta-scam truly reached a fever pitch when he documented placing the card in the microwave, much to the chagrin of the OG scammer.
In the end, the scammer revealed she knew Hall was "just kidding me baby," but even then, she didn't break the fourth wall enough to type like a real woman.
This is truly an A+ meta-scam job on Hall's part, I look forward to his future work.