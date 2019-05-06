The Starbucks cup in last night's 'Game of Thrones' is everyone's favorite new character.

Before you throw a fit on Twitter because you're behind the rest of the world, here's an obligatory, "Spoilers Ahead" alert.

Episode 4 of the final season of "Game of Thrones" was a real journey. Dany lost one of her beloved dragons to the depths of the sea, Cersei continued to be an evil, murdering witch from hell and we didn't even get to see Jon tell his sisters his true identity. Then, there was Jon's totally bullsh*t goodbye to his direwolf, Ghost, which was honestly the saddest thing the series has ever done. Seriously, Jon? You can't give this very good boy a hug? Who are you?

While this episode included partying, drinking games, and fireside sexiness under bear fur blankets, the happiest moment was when fans spotted a Starbucks cup casually hanging out on set. Um, HBO, is there a Starbucks in Winterfell? Did that barista make an attempt to spelled "Daenerys?" Is the Starbucks cup just desperate for its big break?