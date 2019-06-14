The 'Stranger Things' season 3 release date, juicy trailer, and plot hints are finally here for us to gush over.

If you have been sitting on your hands, eagerly awaiting any and all Stranger Things season 3 news, then you are far from alone.
The full trailer for season 3 recently dropped and it only exacerbated everyone's questions and impatience.
With soundbites like "Did you think we'd stay kids forever?" and "One summer can change everything," strong themes of existential consideration and puberty are implied throughout the trailer.
We also see a desecrated mall, random shots of violence, and strong carnival.
Fitting with the strong summer theme of the trailer, season 3 of Stranger Things will drop on Netflix on July 4th.
This, of course, still leaves us with the question of what exactly season 3 will entail.
Well, according to the synopsis, there will be even more romantic drama, and the existential threat will be cranked up to the maximum.
The synopsis reads:
"It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms.”
"When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”"
The episode titles have also been released, which gives us a more clear idea of the length and scope of the new season.
If you're a die-hard Stranger Things fan theorist, you may even be able to predict some plot lines based on the episode titles alone.
- Suzie, Do You Copy?
- The Mallrats
- The Case of the Missing Lifeguard
- The Sauna Test
- The Source
- The Birthday
- The Bite
- The Battle of Starcourt
Obviously, there are some heavy 80s and early 90s references here, but do you decipher anything else? Could, perhaps, the title "The Case of the Missing Lifeguard" give us a peep into what's to come?
Does the mysterious episode title "The Source" referring to a creature from The Upside Down?!