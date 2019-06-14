The 'Stranger Things' season 3 release date, juicy trailer, and plot hints are finally here for us to gush over.

If you have been sitting on your hands, eagerly awaiting any and all Stranger Things season 3 news, then you are far from alone.

The full trailer for season 3 recently dropped and it only exacerbated everyone's questions and impatience.

With soundbites like "Did you think we'd stay kids forever?" and "One summer can change everything," strong themes of existential consideration and puberty are implied throughout the trailer.

We also see a desecrated mall, random shots of violence, and strong carnival.

Stranger Things season 3 trailer has now become the highest viewed video on Netflix’s YouTube channel with 21M views 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LL8UxIOmD8 — Stranger Things Posts (@ST_Posts) March 25, 2019

Fitting with the strong summer theme of the trailer, season 3 of Stranger Things will drop on Netflix on July 4th.

i just want to talk about stranger things but no one irl cares im so mad pic.twitter.com/IxlMRRb0aX — ً (@richietozeirs) June 13, 2019

This, of course, still leaves us with the question of what exactly season 3 will entail.

Well, according to the synopsis, there will be even more romantic drama, and the existential threat will be cranked up to the maximum.

The synopsis reads: