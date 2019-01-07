The true winner of the Golden Globes is the Fiji water model who photobombed every celebrity.

Photobombing is an art when your victims aren't famous, but the true master is someone who can photobomb a celebrity. Even more impressive is the champion who can manage to photobomb multiple celebrities, at the same black tie event, with the same facial expression. This is where our hero, "Fiji Water Woman" has achieved the seemingly unachievable. While the internet has been referring to her as "Fiji Water Girl," I feel this is a missed opportunity for alliteration and will call her "Water Woman." Plus, she's not a child.

Fiji Water Woman has become famous overnight for making what could've been a daunting night of standing in heels and serving water to famous people in Spanx into the first meme of 2019. With perfect precision, aim, stance, and poise, Fiji Fangirl managed to photobomb every famous person she saw while they were vogue-ing in ballgowns on the red carpet.

THAT FIJI WATER GIRL IS IN EVERY PHOTO FROM THE RED CARPET... SLAY QUEEN!!! #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/5uY6sYsZTY — The Paramore Street (@ParamoreStreet) January 7, 2019