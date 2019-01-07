The true winner of the Golden Globes is the Fiji water model who photobombed every celebrity.

Photobombing is an art when your victims aren't famous, but the true master is someone who can photobomb a celebrity. Even more impressive is the champion who can manage to photobomb multiple celebrities, at the same black tie event, with the same facial expression. This is where our hero, "Fiji Water Woman" has achieved the seemingly unachievable. While the internet has been referring to her as "Fiji Water Girl," I feel this is a missed opportunity for alliteration and will call her "Water Woman." Plus, she's not a child.
Fiji Water Woman has become famous overnight for making what could've been a daunting night of standing in heels and serving water to famous people in Spanx into the first meme of 2019. With perfect precision, aim, stance, and poise, Fiji Fangirl managed to photobomb every famous person she saw while they were vogue-ing in ballgowns on the red carpet.
The true identity of Fiji Water Woman is Kelleth Cuthbert, a 30-something LA-based model from Toronto, Canada. She was previously a social worker specializing in mental health and addiction, but when she started getting booked for more modeling work, she committed full time. While I would normally be quick to judge someone who ditched a very noble path for a rather vain and materialistic, fleeting career, Fiji Water Woman gets a surefire pass.
Cuthbert told Glamour that she's confused by all the attention, although she does find it very funny. "I do love a good meme, so I think it’s incredibly ironic and funny that I’m one now. The first meme of 2019, apparently! My husband is laughing very hard about all of this." As far as her experience in being able to pull off the best Hollywood prank? "This is something I would go viral for," she said. "I feel like I’ve been photobombing people since I was a kid."
Fiji Water Woman is bringing our divided country together.
Wherever you are, you perfect Water Woman, Beverage Babe, Fiji Fox, cause of Hydration Hilarity...this is going to be a good year for you.