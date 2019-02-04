The White House tried to blame Trump’s orange tan on ‘good genes.’ Nice try.

Keeping up with America's theme of focusing on what is truly important, the latest hot button issue is Trump's confusing orange tan.

Is it the sun in his Florida gold empire? Is it his naturally orange complexion? Is it that he eats so much fast food he's turning into the Golden Arches? Anything is possible. In former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman's book, "Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House" she claims Trump's hue is the result of hours in a tanning bed. And, as a former prom season tanning bed addict myself, I can understand the appeal. It's incredibly unhealthy, it always makes you look orange, but you leave smelling like coconuts and a day at the beach.

It's possible that Trump also indulges in a fun and flirty spray tan every once in awhile, or that he likes to saturate his face in at-home tanning lotions meant for panty-hose free legs. The only real giveaway though is the white rings around his eyeballs, which, as a tanning bed expert, I can diagnose to be goggle marks.