The ‘you might know me from’ meme is the job-hating meme we all needed today.

There's a new meme in town called, "You Might Know Me From," and it's particularly cathartic for anyone who needs to complain about their job. With all the stress of student debt, the current job market, and a politically divided nation, it's nice to laugh about our daily work lives every once in awhile.

The meme actually started, though, by poking fun at a different kind of job. With the popular Twitter account, @YourMomsucksTho and a funny tweet about the struggles of being a parent, a meme was born:

Hi, i'm a mom. You might know me from some of my Greatest Hits like "I thought your game was cancelled", "please don't fart on your sister", "why are there dirty socks in the refrigerator" and "I've clearly failed as a mother, just wait until your father gets home" — 🇺🇸Elisabeth🇺🇸 (@YourMomsucksTho) January 17, 2019

Nothing can stop highly relatable content, because people immediately started sharing complaints with a similar structure.

1.

Hi, I’m an English professor. You might know me from some of my Greatest Hits like, “This is the first time I’ve met you so no I can’t give you makeup assignments for the entire semester’s work” and “Have you ever looked at the syllabus?" — David Azzageddi (@azzageddi) January 20, 2019

2.