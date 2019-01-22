The ‘you might know me from’ meme is the job-hating meme we all needed today.

There's a new meme in town called, "You Might Know Me From," and it's particularly cathartic for anyone who needs to complain about their job. With all the stress of student debt, the current job market, and a politically divided nation, it's nice to laugh about our daily work lives every once in awhile.
The meme actually started, though, by poking fun at a different kind of job. With the popular Twitter account, @YourMomsucksTho and a funny tweet about the struggles of being a parent, a meme was born:
Hi, i'm a mom. You might know me from some of my Greatest Hits like "I thought your game was cancelled", "please don't fart on your sister", "why are there dirty socks in the refrigerator" and "I've clearly failed as a mother, just wait until your father gets home"— 🇺🇸Elisabeth🇺🇸 (@YourMomsucksTho) January 17, 2019
Nothing can stop highly relatable content, because people immediately started sharing complaints with a similar structure.
1.
Hi, I’m an English professor. You might know me from some of my Greatest Hits like, “This is the first time I’ve met you so no I can’t give you makeup assignments for the entire semester’s work” and “Have you ever looked at the syllabus?"— David Azzageddi (@azzageddi) January 20, 2019
2.
Hi, I'm a primary care doctor. You might know me from some of my Greatest Hits like "let's get you back to your $10/hr job harvesting vegetables you can't afford to buy, this $80 daily inhaler might keep you from needing your $80 rescue inhaler, good luck, I wish you could vote!"— Cy Cedar (@cycedar) January 20, 2019
3.
Hi, I’m a single dad. You might know me from some of my greatest hits like: “of course I can carry more”, “when did you get these forms & fees that are apparently due today” & “you know I love your hugs but dad just wants to curl into a ball & suck his thumb for an hour”— The Hairless Chimp (@HairlessChimp) January 20, 2019
4.
Hi, I’m a single woman. You might know me from some of my remixes of Great Hits such as, “Stop Pressuring Me into Marriage”, “Dating is wild”, “I know I’m nearly 30 mum”, and a future hit coming to you soon, “No, he hasn’t proposed yet”.— My Mother’s Child (@Miss_Masaya) January 21, 2019
5.
Hi, I’m a nonprofit Chief Operating Officer and Finance Director. You might know me from some of my greatest hits like, “Have you run this by the other project directors?” “I’m rebooting the server,” and “Yes, your paycheck is accurate.”— Ann Venton (@Afinchtweet) January 20, 2019
Also, I’m unemployed. You should hire me.
6.
Hi, I’m a climate scientist. You may know me from my greatest hits including, “No, it’s not a natural cycle,” “Yes, I know it’s been warmer before (and the only reason YOU know is because we scientists told you so),” and “Just because it’s on YouTube doesn’t mean it’s true.” https://t.co/0TwoErsgvA— Katharine Hayhoe (@KHayhoe) January 20, 2019
7.
Hello, I'm an author. You may know me from my greatest hits, including: "No, not like J. K. Rowling", "exposure doesn't pay the bills,", and "I don't know, *have* you heard of me?" https://t.co/6Y7zo107bX— Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) January 19, 2019
8.
Hi! I'm a philosopher. You might know me from such hits as "No, I don't have any sayings," "You must be thinking of psychology," "That would be begging the question" and its even more popular follow-up, "That's not what 'begging the question' means."— Daily Nous (@DailyNousEditor) January 21, 2019
9.
Hello i'm a Marketer. You may know me from greatest hits such as "No, I can't just make it go viral", "No, our target audience can’t be everybody", "No we can't photoshop a video" and "Yes, you absolutely will need a copywriter!" https://t.co/JNXE7W0qSn— Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) January 21, 2019
10.
Hi, I'm a hacker. You might know me from some of my greatest hits like "No, I can't hack your ex-girlfriend's Facebook," "Yes, that can be hacked," and "No, it doesn't work that way." https://t.co/Xp5UxV2HYh— Ian Coldwater 👻🌿✨ (@IanColdwater) January 20, 2019
11.
Hi, I’m an artist. You might know me from such greatest hits as: “did I seriously just put this on the wrong layer”, “pressing control z til this hand looks right”, “why does this character look different every time I draw them???” And “PUT IT ON THE WRONG LAYER AGAIN”— Peachumari (@peachumari) January 21, 2019
12.
Hi! I'm an oncologist. You might know me from my greatest hits including "no, I don't recommend alkaline water as your body is remarkably homeostatic and maintains your pH balance", "anaerobic glycolysis means cancer can make its own sugar", and "no, I'm not hiding the cure" https://t.co/GxiX5IQaa2— Mark Lewis (@marklewismd) January 18, 2019
13.
Hi I'm a criminologist, you might know me from my greatest hits including: "no, the law is not equal for all”, “no, immigrants do not increase crime” and ”no, we don’t need new prisons” #academia #criminology— Francesca Vianello (@FranceVianello) January 21, 2019
14.
Hi, I’m a #nurse. You might know me from some of my greatest hits like: “please gown and glove before entering the room;” “gel in, gel out;” “stop pulling at your IV;” “we need to scoot you up in the bed;” and “have you started passing gas?” #medtwitter https://t.co/j5jktYNgTv— reepRN (@reepRN) January 17, 2019
15.
Hi, I'm your professor. You might know me from my greatest hits, "Read the syllabus," "Read the syllabus (again)," and "Did you read the syllabus?"— Kiel Christianson (@GolfWriterKiel) January 21, 2019
16.
Hi I’m a physician. You might know me from some of my greatest hits like: “Did you get your flu shot yet?” and “Did you get your flu shot yet? (redux)” and for those who didn’t hear them, “Now that you mention it, yes this hospitalization may have been prevented by the flu shot.” https://t.co/DinXWVkt9Y— The Urban Resident (@theurbanres) January 19, 2019
17.
Hi, I’m a medical student. You might know me from my greatest hits including “hey, I’m sorry to bother you, just wanted to ask if...,” “excuse me, sorry, but where is the...,” “hello operator, would you mind paging...” and “is there anything else I can help with?” https://t.co/BbmYU7qcEG— Leah🔥 (@bobtailsquid_) January 17, 2019
18.
Hi, I'm the thesaurus. You might know me from some of my greatest hits, such as "Their, they're, and there are not synonyms," "Sometimes bad is a synonym for good," and "If you can't remember a word, I've got options for you." https://t.co/68mePbgMfM— Thesaurus.com (@thesauruscom) January 20, 2019
19.
Hi I’m a playwright. You might know me from such greatest hits as yes I’m actually a playwright. fuck I forgot to apply to new dramatists. haha no I do not have anything on broadway. I DONT know how actors memorize all of their lines. That’s awesome you loved Dear Evan Hansen— Leah Nanako Winkler (@leahnanako) January 22, 2019
20.
Hi, I'm the non-academic husband of a female PhD in STEM. You might know me from my greatest hits - "Why is your CV over 20 pages?!?!?," "That should actually be addressed Dr. And Mr.," "Could you dumb that down a notch for me?," And "Few more notches please...."— Erik Carlson (@HubsPhD) January 22, 2019
21.
Hi, I’m a #humantrafficking lawyer. You might know me from some of my greatest hits like: "those statistics are misleading," "those numbers were made up," "no one's selling anyone's body," and "yes, I'll go on record defending Backpage." https://t.co/4z84x8qYRj— Alex Frell Levy (@alexflevy) January 21, 2019
22.
Hi! I’m an assistant principal. You might know me from my greatest hits such as, “I’m sorry, but I can’t tell you what punishment the other kid received”, “Your child’s story doesn’t align with the truth“, and “Sure, I’ll open your ketchup packet for you!”— Jim Russell (@TeachFangs) January 20, 2019
23.
Hello, I’m a marine mammalogist, you might know me from my greatest hits: “no, I don’t swim with dolphins”, “no, dolphins don’t telepathically speak to aliens & take that crystal away” and “really, I don’t swim with dolphins because it’s bad for them and they are total dicks!” https://t.co/agaNjwN46A— Craken MacCraic (@Craken_MacCraic) January 20, 2019
24.
Hello, I'm a primatologist, you might know me from my greatest hits including: "no I don't touch the animals", "no, you shouldn't touch the animals", and "just because it's cute it doesn't mean it won't rip your face right off if you try to keep it as a pet" https://t.co/8Or4RocpVb— Addy (@adriana_lowe) January 19, 2019
25.
Hi! I’m a surgical resident. You might know me from my greatest hits including, “when’s the last time you had a bowel movement?” “Turn your head and cough” And the especially unforgettable, “you’re going to feel a little pressure now” https://t.co/xgZStr1vfU— OR barbie (@theblondeMD) January 18, 2019