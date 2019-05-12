There's only one thing 'Game of Thrones' fans want for Mother's Day. Hint: It's a murder.

If you're like everyone else in the entire world and have some serious dragon-fever for "Game of Thrones" right now, you probably have come up with a string of crazy theories for how the series is going to end.

For tonight's Mother's Day episode, though, there's only one thing that the entire internet seems to agree on and it's that Queen Cersei Lannister, who is wrongfully sitting on the iron throne right now as ruler of the seven kingdoms, must die. That, and the fact that it's mother's day and she is probably the world's worst mother, it would be a very fitting time for her long-awaited demise. Whether she will die tonight by her twin brother and ex-lover ( honestly why do we watch this show?) Jaime Lannister, Arya Stark's face-changing murder list, or Dany's last dragon (or perhaps other dragons?) it's about time for her evil ass to bite the dust.

