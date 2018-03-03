These 29 People Broke the Law, but for REALLY Good Reasons.

I may (or may not, ahem) have done some illegal stuff in my day, but whatever I did or did not do was mainly stupid kid stuff, never anything to hurt or help anyone else. I mean, I do help people, but I just do it the traditional way, within the law.

Not all people are so traditional, however. Just take a look at these 29 stories from AskReddit users who broke the law in order to lend a helping hand:

1. Stuffin’ Chicken In

“When I worked at Golden Chick, I would stuff boxes/bags full of chicken when it was almost time be thrown out. People’s 2 piece meal turned into a 8 piece family meal and then some.”

2. Free Lunch