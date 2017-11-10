Thieves steal little girl's puppy, but they felt so bad they gave it back.

If you've been on the internet in the past few weeks, or near a fully printed edition of The New York Times, or really alive at all, it's likely you could use some good old wholesome news. Well, buckle in, because I have a story that's almost TOO wholesome (if that's possible).
On Monday morning a family in Croydon Hills, Australia woke up to the unfortunate realization that they'd been robbed. The burglars had taken a laptop, iPad, some jewelry, and most importantly (and tragically) their Labrador puppy Sasha.
However, after the family noted how heartbroken their 4-year-old daughter Maia was in a public appeal to find the puppy, Sasha was safely (and mysteriously) returned to the family on Thursday morning.
Beyond being a completely adorable and feel good ending to a sadly familiar story, the anonymity of the return would suggest that the burglars themselves felt so bad they brought Sasha back.
This is my favorite storyline, and people on Twitter agree with this favoritism.
You have to be certifiably heartless to not fall in love with the story of a puppy being returned to a little girl.
This is adorable all around.