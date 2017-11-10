Thieves steal little girl's puppy, but they felt so bad they gave it back.

If you've been on the internet in the past few weeks, or near a fully printed edition of The New York Times, or really alive at all, it's likely you could use some good old wholesome news. Well, buckle in, because I have a story that's almost TOO wholesome (if that's possible).

On Monday morning a family in Croydon Hills, Australia woke up to the unfortunate realization that they'd been robbed. The burglars had taken a laptop, iPad, some jewelry, and most importantly (and tragically) their Labrador puppy Sasha.

However, after the family noted how heartbroken their 4-year-old daughter Maia was in a public appeal to find the puppy, Sasha was safely (and mysteriously) returned to the family on Thursday morning.

Labrador Sasha is home! What a great start to the day for this family, reuniting with their stolen pup. Read more ➜ https://t.co/lGdYPQvbB4 pic.twitter.com/CwLuRcNmHk — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) November 8, 2017

Beyond being a completely adorable and feel good ending to a sadly familiar story, the anonymity of the return would suggest that the burglars themselves felt so bad they brought Sasha back.