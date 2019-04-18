19 things kids today would never understand about the internet in the '90s. You've got mail!

Oh, the wonderful world wide web. From Live Journal to Myspace top 8 arguments to chat rooms and cryptic away messages for your crush, the "old internet" was truly an adventure.
Back before we all carried around computers in our pockets with all of our emails, texts, and photos, you had to make sure that nobody in your house was on the phone before you could go online. The websites were slow and full of comic sans (ugh) font, but it was a simpler, more romantic time. Unless of course, you chose the wrong stranger to trust in an AOL chatroom.
Considering the fact that people born in the year 2000 can vote now, there's a whole generation of people who don't remember the internet before Instagram. So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "Redditors who were online in the 1990s: what would younger folks not understand about the 'old Internet'?" people were ready to share their fond memories of the days of dial-up and AIM.
1. So true, "OutspokenLurker."
There was a time before ads. Before AOL gave their users access there was essentially no advertising, even for person-to-person items and services.
2. Ha, "PaulsRedditUsername."
I haven't seen "under construction" in years.
3. Yup, "gameDubposts."
Before social media, if someone wanted to put something online then they'd have to make a website. They couldn't just sign up to Facebook or Instagram and put a load of content out there. So there were loads of sites just doing their own little thing. I think nowadays its easy to forget how separated and distinct all the online content used to be. And there weren't very many people online, so you'd be getting in touch with absolute strangers rather than anyone you actually knew, for the most part.
4. Omg Clippy, "DaringDomino3S."
Yeah what happened to Custom cursors? And page effects like sparkles and weird clippy animations
5. Truth, "adamrocks84."
When Napster was around I would start to download 3 songs and maybe by the time I got home from school they were finished.
6. Age, sex, Location, "HDsun."
A/S/L
7. Absolutely, "whereegosdare."
Chat rooms were considered to be the most dangerous places on earth.
Away messages on AOL IM were the first twitter posts.
Napster was amazing for finding obscure songs
If you had dual CD ROM burners you were the shit.
8. RIP moody away messages, "chronically_varelse."
Omg I had dozens of away messages. Tons of song lyrics 😂
9. Ha, "NeverSpeakAgainPS4."
15 minutes to load an image of a topless chick... worth. It.
10. Dial up forever, "Thlimshady."
How someone picking up the phone would immediately knock you off the internet.
11. Gotta miss the screech, "lauriie_"
The insanely loud screeching dial-up noise followed up by my kid brother whining is something that I'll never forget.
12. Truth, "Snozzberry123."
You had to actively choose to go online. Things were not connected 24/7.
13. Damn, "PMMeUrHopesNDreams."
The 90s: Don't talk to strangers on the Internet! Don't get into strangers' cars!
Today: Press this button on your phone to summon a stranger from the Internet to give you a ride in their car.
Also:
My parents in the 90s: Don't trust anything on the Internet!
My parents today: FreedomEagle.net says Hillary invented cancer!
14. For real, "tydestra."
The amount of code we learned to style our webpages.
15. Yup, "NordyNed."
How unregulated it was, especially in the early 2000s. I’ll use YouTube as an example: you could post virtually any video, see full-length TV episodes and movies, and encounter few if any ads. People weren’t thirsty for monetization and everything was pure and innocent.
16. RIP, "SnipeyMcSnipe."
How intimate old school forums could be. I haven't been in an online group that has given me a strong community feeling since those forums from the 90's / early 2000's. I'm sure they're out there and I've been in a couple private subreddits that came close, but it's not the same.
17. Oh my god Jeeves, "InRustWeTrust."
There was a time when the google wouldn’t answer your questions, you would have to ask Jeeves instead.
18. So slow, "lastroids."
Early 90s internet is like the deepweb of today. Plenty of illegal stuff and almost no oversight. Also, slow as hell.
19. Ha, "IEATHOTDOGSRAW."
I kid you not that the closest thing to porn I had as a kid was the bra section of the Sears catalogue. When my mom started getting Victoria's Secret ones my life changed lol. Then the internet came and so did I.... a lot.