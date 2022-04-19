21 people share the things they wanted desperately until they got them.

Be careful what you wish for! And more importantly, what you buy.

This Reddit thread is dedicated to my favorite things: regret and bad decisions. Here are the top posts of people who answered: What is something you thought you wanted, but really regretted afterwards?

1.

An open relationship. -cutepuppybutts

2.

A backyard pool. I always wanted one until I had one. It was a huge pain in the ass. Had to buy chemicals, had to test the water, had to clean it, found dead snakes in the skimmer baskets, had to get the pump replaced, etc. - Lenny_III

3.

My art degree from a private institution. It’s “nationally accredited “ which means its useless. - cesinsf

*Insert 90% of all college degrees*

4.