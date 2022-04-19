21 people share the things they wanted desperately until they got them.

This Reddit thread is dedicated to my favorite things: regret and bad decisions. Here are the top posts of people who answered: What is something you thought you wanted, but really regretted afterwards?
An open relationship.
-cutepuppybutts
A backyard pool. I always wanted one until I had one. It was a huge pain in the ass. Had to buy chemicals, had to test the water, had to clean it, found dead snakes in the skimmer baskets, had to get the pump replaced, etc.
- Lenny_III
My art degree from a private institution. It’s “nationally accredited “ which means its useless.
- cesinsf
Buying a new ski boat. Expensive, too big to keep in the garage and burned $80 in gas in an afternoon (when gas was still affordable). Mostly I pulled the kids and their friends on wake boards or knee boards around and around in circles while the air temperature was close to 100 and came home dehydrated and with a headache. A happy day is when you buy a boat. A happier day is when you sell that bitch.
- BreakingBad2014