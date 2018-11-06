Feast your weary eyes on these 15 photos of "The Sexiest Man Alive," Idris Elba. You’re welcome.

Idris Elba was named by People Magazine as this year's "Sexiest Man Alive," because, duh.

The British actor described his reaction to the news to People, saying, "I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?' Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.” Forever humble, forever sexy.

Elba is officially the 33rd Sexiest Man Alive, as Mel Gibson kicked it off in 1985 at 29 years old. Last year, People awarded the title to Blake Shelton.

Elba extended his gratitude to Twitter, where he used the opportunity to urge people to vote in the midterm elections today like a true angel.