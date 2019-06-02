13 times s*x workers proved that they are the best part of the internet.

Today is International S*x Workers Day AKA International Wh*res' Day! On this holy day, we'd like to take the time to honor s*x workers who have brightened our days through their social media presence (one of their many talents). If I had a nickel for every time Stormy Daniels turned my frown upside down with one of her epic clap backs, I'd be rich enough to be on vacation right now. Unfortunately no one is paying me to laugh at Stormy's tweets (rude), so I'll have to settle for sharing them, and other posts from various s*x workers, with you all.

1. This amazing art from Jacq the Str*pper.

2. This pic of a pug on a pole from Chrisy Mack. Also art.

3. This tweet from the woman, the myth, the legend.