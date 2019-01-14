This break-up text is going viral for its refreshing honesty in an era of ghosting.

In a time when ghosting is a completely normal behavior and everyone spends more time zombie-swiping through thirst trap photos than engaging in real conversation, it's refreshing to see two adults handle a mismatched romance like, well, adults.

The number of horror stories from the internet about someone trying to explain to a date that they didn't feel a connection only to have the scene escalate rapidly into a snarky and insult-ridden death threat is truly alarming. Unfortunately, those are usually also the most entertaining exchanges. Constantly consuming content about rage-rejection rants can cause our psyches to be so riddled with first dates gone wrong, though, that communicating like a mature adult seems like the true crazy behavior.

That's why we're giving a huge shout-out to a Reddit user, who recently wanted to show the internet that being a decent and honest person is not a thing of the past. Captioned "Brutal honesty is better than ghosting," this exchange wins breakup of the year.