This break-up text is going viral for its refreshing honesty in an era of ghosting.

In a time when ghosting is a completely normal behavior and everyone spends more time zombie-swiping through thirst trap photos than engaging in real conversation, it's refreshing to see two adults handle a mismatched romance like, well, adults.
The number of horror stories from the internet about someone trying to explain to a date that they didn't feel a connection only to have the scene escalate rapidly into a snarky and insult-ridden death threat is truly alarming. Unfortunately, those are usually also the most entertaining exchanges. Constantly consuming content about rage-rejection rants can cause our psyches to be so riddled with first dates gone wrong, though, that communicating like a mature adult seems like the true crazy behavior.
That's why we're giving a huge shout-out to a Reddit user, who recently wanted to show the internet that being a decent and honest person is not a thing of the past. Captioned "Brutal honesty is better than ghosting," this exchange wins breakup of the year.
Of course, the comments were nothing but positive.
"Idreamnolonger" wrote:
I legitimately got confused at how mature this post was.
"Gizshot" wrote:
Is this adulthood?
"longtime_lurker_bjj" wrote:
Right! It’s unfortunate that mature, respectful behavior isn’t what we expect.
“I eat ass” posts are pretty funny tho
Remember that nobody likes being rejected and we're all just looking for love! Be kind and use condoms.