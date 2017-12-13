This construction worker got the sweetest revenge on a rude mom who wouldn't move her car.

Poetic justice is all around us hiding in construction sites, and the Reddit user BBQLunch has graciously shared his tale of conflict, raw human emotion, and eventually - sweet revenge.
For context, it's important we know the layout of this man's worksite.
However, due to the presence of a nearby elementary school, the construction worker finds himself asking parents to move their cars.
Luckily, most parents are polite and oblige (to the law).
However, on the day of our fine story of revenge and human triumph, one mom refused to move her car and was VERY rude about it.
Beyond being both illegal and a royal jerk, the mom's refusal to cooperate put the construction worker in a very precarious position.
Since the woman rudely refused to move her car, the construction worker and truck driver exchanged a few sly winks and decided to trap her into her parking space. There was also a Honey bucket close to her car to make matters even better.
Naturally, the woman was not too keen on this situation, and took to yelling at the men.
She conveniently ignored the fact that she'd already been warned politely twice.
To add to this story's juice, it should be noted that a parking officer was alerted to the woman's illegal parking situation.
Little did she know, the officer had arrived and witnessed her cussing.
At this point, the woman was SO angry she attempted to drive over the curb. Again, this was in front of a parking enforcement officer.
The construction worker and the parking officer needed a fresh bowl of popcorn, because this woman performed a whole show with her illegal driving and cussing.
At the end of this long, messy tribulation, the woman was arrested AND the construction worker got the last word.
The poor child, however, got a day at his grandma's while his mom's mess was sorted out.
Hopefully, that child got a nice long nap after all that drama.
Moral of the story: be nice to construction workers, because you never know how karma will come to get you.