This construction worker got the sweetest revenge on a rude mom who wouldn't move her car.

Poetic justice is all around us hiding in construction sites, and the Reddit user BBQLunch has graciously shared his tale of conflict, raw human emotion, and eventually - sweet revenge.

For context, it's important we know the layout of this man's worksite.

However, due to the presence of a nearby elementary school, the construction worker finds himself asking parents to move their cars.

Luckily, most parents are polite and oblige (to the law).

However, on the day of our fine story of revenge and human triumph, one mom refused to move her car and was VERY rude about it.

Beyond being both illegal and a royal jerk, the mom's refusal to cooperate put the construction worker in a very precarious position.