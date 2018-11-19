This 'Flamin' Hot Cheeto'-covered Thanksgiving turkey is getting dragged into the flames.

If you're someone who likes to keep things traditional on the holidays, this might be triggering for you.

ABC7 Eyewitness News tweeted a very disturbing photo of a seemingly innocent Thanksgiving Turkey...covered in...nothing other than "Flamin' Hot Cheetos."

Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner https://t.co/Im3WPHS8ji pic.twitter.com/MEPHGlB9nB — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 19, 2018

Turns out, this was a recipe that was circulating last year too, and people also hated it 2017-style.

This Flamin' Hot Cheeto Turkey thing is like when white people stole Rock and Roll. pic.twitter.com/fnpfm3cNQU — Tim Barnes (@TimBarnes451) November 20, 2017

How to cook a millennial turkey:

Brine turkey in pumpkin spice latte

Coat liberally with Flamin' Hot Cheeto dust

Stuff with avocado

Cook in wi-fi hotspot

Take selfie with finished bird — This does not make the ribosomes happy (@mybrainissmart) November 22, 2017