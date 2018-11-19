This 'Flamin' Hot Cheeto'-covered Thanksgiving turkey is getting dragged into the flames.

If you're someone who likes to keep things traditional on the holidays, this might be triggering for you.
ABC7 Eyewitness News tweeted a very disturbing photo of a seemingly innocent Thanksgiving Turkey...covered in...nothing other than "Flamin' Hot Cheetos."
Turns out, this was a recipe that was circulating last year too, and people also hated it 2017-style.
I'm going to go ahead and take the perhaps controversial stance that "Flamin' Hot Cheetos" on their own are a pretty disgusting excuse for a snack. They're essentially artificially seasoned, puffed cornmeal with Red 40 dye and they have a surprising amount of saturated fat. The last place I want to see Cheetos is on a formal family dinner plate. However, Reynolds Kitchens disagrees.
The Reynolds website features a recipe for "Hot Turkey in an Oven Bag," which is a fun way to make a complicated day in the kitchen now involved a plastic bag. While Reynolds doesn't come right out and advertise the use of "Flamin' Hot Cheetos," their nod to "hot puffed cheese sticks" didn't fool anyone. Reynolds also features a recipe for a ranch turkey bag (no, thanks!) and an onion-flavored one (that's another no) but the most disturbing choice for the internet was the flamin' hot mess.
