This guy got a mysterious voicemail with terrifying military codes. The internet is shook.

Normally, getting a text or voicemail from a wrong number is a fairly uneventful experience.

But for Twitter user Ty, a brief listen to an unexpected voicemail quickly turned into the premise of an action film.

i really need yall to listen to this voicemail i just got...i am deactivating my cell phone service pic.twitter.com/G9MSwPTaM9 — Ty (@strayedaway) March 13, 2018

For readers and listeners confused, the seemingly nonsensical word salad of the voicemail is in fact military code.

I dont know why I was just sent military code, the fuck do I look like Liam Neeson?? — Ty (@strayedaway) March 13, 2018

To make matters worse, the translation of the code is even creepier than the voicemail itself.

It literally translates to "Danger SOS it is dire for you to evacuate be cautious they are not human SOS danger SOS" and then gives coordinates... i am throwing my phone away — Ty (@strayedaway) March 14, 2018

EXCUSE ME WHAT IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/jFyKXHgYiQ — Ty (@strayedaway) March 15, 2018

To add to the overall shudder factor, Ty noticed a strange man taking photos outside his house a few days before receiving this message.