Man’s defense of using expletives to describe Trump goes viral. Also: f**k Trump.

Despite the fact that our current president admitted to committing sexual assault on an Access Hollywood recording, is currently forcibly tearing apart immigrant families, and literally praised the dictator Kim Jong Un's reign of terror, there are still pearl-clutchers who believe using swear words in reference to Trump is "a bad look."
In direct response to the deeply frustrating trend of hand-wringing over swear words, the best-selling author Chuck Wendig started a Twitter thread bemoaning the dangers tone policing in the time of Trump.
He pointed out the ways in which Democrats and Leftists are expected to talk in measured tones even about matters of life or death, while people on the Right are praised if they dare stand up to Trump or speak against the Nazism spreading across the alt-right.
He also pointed out that Trump voters who are still convinced of his political views currently, are unlikely to be swayed by polite conversation from Democrats.
Wendig went on to point out how the GOP manipulates the media narrative to paint Democrats as crass and aggressive, while getting away with literal murder in the White House.
Notably, Wendig also pointed out the pattern of the Left eating itself.
He even invoked the Bible story of David and Goliath to drive his point about double standards home.
He also pointed out how the emotional manipulation, gaslighting, and impossible double standard is emblematic of abuse techniques.
Yes, yes, yes and yes! Fuck Trump indeed.