Man’s defense of using expletives to describe Trump goes viral. Also: f**k Trump.

Despite the fact that our current president admitted to committing sexual assault on an Access Hollywood recording, is currently forcibly tearing apart immigrant families, and literally praised the dictator Kim Jong Un's reign of terror, there are still pearl-clutchers who believe using swear words in reference to Trump is "a bad look."

In direct response to the deeply frustrating trend of hand-wringing over swear words, the best-selling author Chuck Wendig started a Twitter thread bemoaning the dangers tone policing in the time of Trump.

Fuck Trump. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) June 15, 2018

Now, if your response to that was GASP TUT TUT, WHAT LANGUAGE, THIS IS HOW WE LOSE THE NEXT ELECTION -- pic.twitter.com/yLzfiO1Y4g — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) June 15, 2018

He pointed out the ways in which Democrats and Leftists are expected to talk in measured tones even about matters of life or death, while people on the Right are praised if they dare stand up to Trump or speak against the Nazism spreading across the alt-right.