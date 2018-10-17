This guy’s hilariously honest Tinder bio went viral after he was crushed under 3000 pounds.

Good news for singles everywhere, even being in the hospital doesn't have to stop you from playing the field.

A 27-year-old man from Virginia, Joe, broke his pelvic bone when he was crushed under the weight of two, 1500 pound bales of hay. You know, just your regular old, everyday, run-of-the-mill hay-related injury. Instead of wallowing in his pain, though, he had a sense of humor about it and seized the opportunity to re-brand his Tinder profile.

Joe's new bio, which he uploaded to imgur, reads:

With the irresistibly sexy occupation of: Patient at HOSPITAL, Joe makes it clear he's not like other guys: he's honest about having a catheter. The last thing any woman wants is to think a man is 6'3" and then find out he actually...has a catheter...