This guy’s hilariously honest Tinder bio went viral after he was crushed under 3000 pounds.

Good news for singles everywhere, even being in the hospital doesn't have to stop you from playing the field.
A 27-year-old man from Virginia, Joe, broke his pelvic bone when he was crushed under the weight of two, 1500 pound bales of hay. You know, just your regular old, everyday, run-of-the-mill hay-related injury. Instead of wallowing in his pain, though, he had a sense of humor about it and seized the opportunity to re-brand his Tinder profile.
Joe's new bio, which he uploaded to imgur, reads:
With the irresistibly sexy occupation of: Patient at HOSPITAL, Joe makes it clear he's not like other guys: he's honest about having a catheter. The last thing any woman wants is to think a man is 6'3" and then find out he actually...has a catheter...
Plus, he added some choice new photos to bring the point home that yes, he is still ready to smash with a broken pelvis:
And, on behalf of all ladies, I'll say his captions are pretty great too:
Joe, you're a miracle!
He's a pelvis-half-full kind of guy!
Very poetic, Joe!
This story proves that sometimes life is garbage and you might break your pelvis under the weight of a bunch of hay, but having a positive outlook and a desire to bang is the best medicine. Nothing will stop a thirsty millennial, not even hay.
Good luck with your recovery, Joe. And more importantly, your love life!