This ignorant guy made 'make AOC bartend again' hats. The internet is serving him shaken and stirred.

I don't know why nobody has learned yet that it's probably best not to mess with AOC. Considering she's a young woman with opinions, people are pretty upset. Attractive women talking about politics? That can't be allowed!

For some reason, her haters seem to be hyper-focused on the fact that she used to work as a bartender. Do we all hate bartenders now, when did that happen? Or, is it just that bartending is considered "unskilled labor?" You know what else is considered unskilled labor? Being a reality television star. Did they stop us from electing one as president? Nope! If bartending doesn't require skills, I'd like to see everyone in congress babysit grown men falling asleep drunk in their chairs, vomiting in bathrooms and cheating on their wives while smiling out of their butts to prevent a bad Yelp review and get a decent tip. Out of all the things you could focus on, her former life as a bartender isn't that interesting. It doesn't make her less qualified for her job now, all it means it that she's a human woman trying to pay rent in New York City.

So, when a man on Twitter (Cloyd) posted a hat he's trying to sell, Twitter let him have it.

Red hats have really been ruined since 2016.