This 'influencer's' Instagram got deleted and now she's crying about having to get a real job.

If you thought you were having a rough week, think again...

Jessy Taylor, an Instagram "influencer" you probably haven't heard of if you're an intelligent person over 20, is getting brutally trolled for a video she uploaded to Youtube when her Instagram was mysteriously deleted. Now, anyone would be upset if their Instagram was suddenly deleted. Considering she had over 100K followers and the majority of her income was probably from sponsored content and brand partnerships, it makes sense that she's upset. This video, however, is truly outrageous.

Funniest video of the week.



Don’t feel bad either. Jessy Taylor is a racist prostitute. Literally now



Enjoy. Quotes for days https://t.co/jLw5IY0pO6 — fake PHILOSOPHY (@EST_1389_MAD) April 10, 2019

Girl, we know you're sad and need help but maybe get a tissue before you openly weep to the internet for almost four, long minutes. Also, maybe I'm being harsh but I don't think the best way to garner sympathy from your "fans" is by saying you have no job qualifications, bring nothing to the table and are worthless? Taylor admits she was a loser before she got 100K followers, so what exactly were these people following her for? Thirst traps and tears? What was she supposed to be influencing? If we didn't learn anything about the phony nightmare that is social media fame from the Fyre Fest documentaries, this video should be our second wake up call.