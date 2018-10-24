This kid was stood up at his own birthday party. Then a bunch of strangers saved the day.

Birthdays are nothing if not emotionally loaded. The pressure to celebrate the anniversary of your existence once a year is wrought with worries about who will show up, whether you'll have a good times, and the passage of time.
Of course, when you're still a child the existential worries about age and time are less prominent than the desire to get lots of presents from adoring classmates! I'm not a parent, but as an aunt I've witnessed firsthand the anxiety around organizing a party for a child when you're not sure how many kids will show up.
Birthdays are hard enough to navigate as an adult, so when you add 6-year-old emotions it's a whole different ballpark.
When Sil Mazzini invited 32 of her son Teddy's classmates to a pizza birthday party and not one showed up, she sent the picture to local journalist Nick VinZant so the internet could send him well wishes.
The picture alone makes me wanna hug Teddy and tell him it gets better, except for your 23rd birthday, that one ALWAYS sucks.
Given how cute Teddy is, and the fact that it's near impossible to not feel empathy for a lonely 6-year-old on his birthday - the post quickly went viral.
Teddy soon received plenty of offers for gifts and opportunities to make up his birthday, including a ride in a MOUSE LIMO (yes, I'm jealous).
Another mom shared a recent similar experience with her child, and how difficult it can be to coordinate with school friends.
However, not everyone was convinced by the post. Some pointed out how weird it is to take a photo of your child when he's so sad, the unlikeliness of 32 people all bailing, and that it could be a scheme to get gifts.
One woman even wrote that her cousin was present at the party, and this photo was taken before people showed up.
VinZant posted a follow-up comment addressing the skeptics, claiming the restaurant corroborated Teddy's birthday.
In the case that this was fake or staged, I feel even worse for Teddy - because having your likeness manipulated by parents for money is nothing short of emotional abuse. If the story is in fact true, than I'm glad he was shown love, either way he probably needs it!