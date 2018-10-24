This kid was stood up at his own birthday party. Then a bunch of strangers saved the day.

Birthdays are nothing if not emotionally loaded. The pressure to celebrate the anniversary of your existence once a year is wrought with worries about who will show up, whether you'll have a good times, and the passage of time.

Of course, when you're still a child the existential worries about age and time are less prominent than the desire to get lots of presents from adoring classmates! I'm not a parent, but as an aunt I've witnessed firsthand the anxiety around organizing a party for a child when you're not sure how many kids will show up.

Birthdays are hard enough to navigate as an adult, so when you add 6-year-old emotions it's a whole different ballpark.

When Sil Mazzini invited 32 of her son Teddy's classmates to a pizza birthday party and not one showed up, she sent the picture to local journalist Nick VinZant so the internet could send him well wishes.

The picture alone makes me wanna hug Teddy and tell him it gets better, except for your 23rd birthday, that one ALWAYS sucks.