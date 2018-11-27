This list of extreme 'roommate rules' will make you want to live alone forever.

If you haven't ever had to live with a never-ending cast of internet strangers to help pay your rent, you're incredibly lucky.
Roommates can make your apartment a constant, cozy slumber party with your best friends, or they can make your life a continuous test of patience in dirty dish, trash-never-taken-out hell.
While everyone might have a few unrelenting quirks when it comes to living situations, a Twitter user (@rxdazn) recently shared these gloriously contradicting roommate rules to end all roommate rules.
This is way worse than any passive aggressive roommate note, shower hair clump, stolen food, or not replaced toilet paper roll in the history of roommates. If you zoom in, you can enjoy some of the ridiculous rules, highlighted here:
1. Roommates are required to be out of the apartment on weekdays during "normal working hours" (9-5), because the person renting out the room works from home. "If you have a proper job, this shouldn't be a problem." Uh, there are plenty of "proper jobs" that don't have 9-5 schedules...
2. "If you have to run to the toilet fifteen times a day or every fifteen minutes, don't move here." This seems like they had a problem with someone having overactive bowels or something? It's way too specific.
3. "If all you eat is canned beans and cooked lentils and drink beer, you're not my kind of flatmate. I need someone a little more sophisticated here." Now we're attacking people's dietary choices? How does this effect you?
4. There's no cooking allowed before 8:30 am and after 11:30 pm.
5. You must use door handles instead of pushing the door closed.
6. "This isn't a sociable home. We don't do parties and we don't really have time to cook together or watch TV together." Buzzkill.
7. "As for alcohol, drugs and other such things, I don't really want to see people here 'under the influence'." Buzzkill again.
Clearly, whoever is looking to find a roommate with this insane list of demands is delusional and might have better luck with an Airbnb scam situation. These sort of insane expectations were relatable for a lot of people on Twitter, though, who had a lot of say:
