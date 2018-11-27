This list of extreme 'roommate rules' will make you want to live alone forever.

If you haven't ever had to live with a never-ending cast of internet strangers to help pay your rent, you're incredibly lucky. Roommates can make your apartment a constant, cozy slumber party with your best friends, or they can make your life a continuous test of patience in dirty dish, trash-never-taken-out hell. While everyone might have a few unrelenting quirks when it comes to living situations, a Twitter user (@rxdazn) recently shared these gloriously contradicting roommate rules to end all roommate rules. anyone looking for a flatshare? pic.twitter.com/SChTq0Jj3h — rx (@rxdazn) November 23, 2018 someone on a group I'm on applied for a flat visit on spareroom and he got this message back haha — rx (@rxdazn) November 23, 2018 there's a lot but this is the part that gets me

first time I hear someone complaining about cooking something else than sandwiches pic.twitter.com/0d7V3JiRlP — rx (@rxdazn) November 23, 2018

This is way worse than any passive aggressive roommate note, shower hair clump, stolen food, or not replaced toilet paper roll in the history of roommates. If you zoom in, you can enjoy some of the ridiculous rules, highlighted here: 1. Roommates are required to be out of the apartment on weekdays during "normal working hours" (9-5), because the person renting out the room works from home. "If you have a proper job, this shouldn't be a problem." Uh, there are plenty of "proper jobs" that don't have 9-5 schedules... 2. "If you have to run to the toilet fifteen times a day or every fifteen minutes, don't move here." This seems like they had a problem with someone having overactive bowels or something? It's way too specific.

3. "If all you eat is canned beans and cooked lentils and drink beer, you're not my kind of flatmate. I need someone a little more sophisticated here." Now we're attacking people's dietary choices? How does this effect you? 4. There's no cooking allowed before 8:30 am and after 11:30 pm. 5. You must use door handles instead of pushing the door closed. 6. "This isn't a sociable home. We don't do parties and we don't really have time to cook together or watch TV together." Buzzkill.

7. "As for alcohol, drugs and other such things, I don't really want to see people here 'under the influence'." Buzzkill again. Clearly, whoever is looking to find a roommate with this insane list of demands is delusional and might have better luck with an Airbnb scam situation. These sort of insane expectations were relatable for a lot of people on Twitter, though, who had a lot of say: 1.

This is my favourite part because he thinks the only reason people cook meals is because they don't know how to make a sandwich — Soph (@boxedwine_) November 24, 2018 2. "shit, I'm hungry. Now I've got to spend 8 hours making slow roasted duck confit on asparagus foam. I wish I'd learned to make sandwiches." — Reuben "Vote ffs" McCallum (@ReubenMcCallum) November 24, 2018 3. pic.twitter.com/kKJxPMMmlu — Denette Wilford (@DenetteWilford) November 25, 2018

4. One of the best things about this is that you kinda feel this person getting angrier and angrier the more she's writing rules. — Nuno Mendonca (@nuno_kinetic) November 23, 2018 5. There are no words 😅 It's the amount of self-contradictions that get me. You gotta have friends and be really interesting... but you can't actually talk to anyone and we only allow guests max 3 times a week and they have to be people I like etc. etc. — AubameDan Twining (@GeetawrDan) November 24, 2018 6. Yes! At the end, he (assuming it's a guy) says "I am responsible for the flat before the landlord" which is essentially him saying "I am the assistant to the regional manager". AKA I act like a nazi ass weirdo & don't get paid for it but still think it makes me some kinda big dog — AubameDan Twining (@GeetawrDan) November 24, 2018

7. I was really surprised to read it's not a very sociable house. — Whizz (@Emmawhizz) November 23, 2018 8. Can I bring my harmonica if I play it quietly? — Spencer Moody (@SpenceMoody) November 24, 2018 9. No that was too loud. Cant you put headphones in on your harmonica.



I'm trying to watch tv here and unwind after a long day with my freshly made sandwich. — Monkey With A Spoon (@monkeyhasaspoon) November 25, 2018

10. Works from home as well...



Do u ever leave the house or are u just always in and moaning nightmare roommate from hell? — Monkey With A Spoon (@monkeyhasaspoon) November 26, 2018 11. Laughing out loud after 11pm — Greatest Bloke (@vesticular) November 23, 2018 12. Wow can you Imagine her requirements for a boyfriend, or how her dating profile would be..

Easy going huh.. Not.. — Elle J Morgan (@j_bradbury0630) November 24, 2018

13. "Hi, I'm looking for someone to silently live in my flat in the evenings, give me money and help me clean and then fuck off for the entire day. If that sounds like your cup of tea, give me a ring."



Could have saved herself a lot of typing... — Progressive Snaz (@EmilioSnazz) November 24, 2018 14. So you can’t in effect make breakfast before 8.30am, but you must be out of the house by 9am?



This guy sounds a dream to live with. — Lost in Music (@lostinmusicmcr) November 24, 2018 15. You must have a 9-5 job so teleporting abilities are mandatory. I doubt you're allowed a car. They're too loud. — susan (@susansays__) November 24, 2018

16. Plot twist: the other flatmate has been dead for two months but no one noticed because it's the duty of a good flatmate to NEVER BE SEEN OR HEARD — John Robert (@_johnrobertdoc) November 25, 2018 17. I don't understand how you can expect someone to work 9-5 but wait until 8:30AM to make breakfast? Is this flat a five minute walk from all typical employers?



If I want bacon and eggs on the daily and I get up to make them and clean up, what odds? — susan (@susansays__) November 24, 2018 18. Passive aggressive control freak with no self awareness, doesn’t realise they need years of therapy — Cliff Askey (@CliffAskey) November 24, 2018

19. This all sounds totally reasonable, which is why I live alone. — hella tidy (@sarahgayle695) November 23, 2018 20. Not allowed to eat just canned beans or lentils but also not allowed to cook elaborate meals??? — ~ mel ~ (@melnutter_) November 24, 2018