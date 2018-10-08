Guy’s viral ‘nut kicking’ analogy nails why Brett Kavanaugh is so triggering to women.

In many cases, the best way to bridge a gap between perspectives is through a concisely worded analogy. While there are plenty of empathetic men, and many male survivors of sexual assault, there is still an overtly gendered gap between how this week's confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh has affected women and men.

Even if you're on the same side politically, the visceral way Christine Blasey-Ford's personal testimony of sexual assault triggered female survivors across the country is very different than how it affected men who haven't experienced assault.

So, in a clever analogical effort to bridge the emotional gap of our current political hellscape, the writer A.R. Moxon wrote a thread that perfectly explained to other men how women feel about Kavanaugh.

Hi, guys. Imagine if one day you got kicked in the nuts, really hard, on purpose.



You doubled over. Felt the pain. Nearly passed out. Nearly puked.



Then you got kicked again. And again. — Julius Ghost👻 (Read Pinned Tweet!) (@JuliusGoat) October 6, 2018

Imagine it happened to you when you were 12.

Imagine it was an 38 year old woman who did it.

Imagine it was your mother’s friend and business partner. — Julius Ghost👻 (Read Pinned Tweet!) (@JuliusGoat) October 6, 2018

Imagine you told your parents and they didn’t believe you.

Imagine they never mentioned it again.

You learned to keep quiet about it.

You learned to be scared. — Julius Ghost👻 (Read Pinned Tweet!) (@JuliusGoat) October 6, 2018