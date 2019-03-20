This man went viral for trying to make ice cream sexy. Now, he explains himself.

Advertising

Buckle up, things are about to get weird. Remember this guy who went viral for being either the world's sexiest Cold Stone Creamery impersonator or some sort of milk magician? This man single handedly ended misogyny you’re welcome ladies pic.twitter.com/OTyd2y0Usp — Guy From Dade County (@KenJac) March 9, 2019 Turns out the man in the video is Rob Huysinga, the 24-year-old co-founder of "Pan-n-Ice," an ice cream company in the United Kingdom. Honestly, their ice cream looks awesome, but that wasn't really the issue people had with the video. Huysinga did his best to celebrate women on International Women's Day by...dancing? Swiveling? Putting on a one-man reboot of "Dirty Dancing?" Is this the "Magic Mike" meets Ice cream combo that women everywhere didn't know they needed and are still on the fence about? Naturally, the internet was confused. 1. But why is he grinding like that. I just want the damn ice cream. — ciTlaLli (@CitlallixJanett) March 11, 2019 2. Imagine asking for an Oreo ice cream and a man starts moving like this pic.twitter.com/wyA3gI2t6P — harun (@hxrvn_) March 12, 2019 3. Wtf is he doing 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iH6y3yhXRW — harun (@hxrvn_) March 12, 2019

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

13. This is how I line up my coke — DatBoyLotus (@thesmokinglotus) March 13, 2019 14. I am pretty sure this guy has fucked a tub of ice cream before — Ines💘 (@inihelene) March 12, 2019 People were so perplexed by his ice cream performance that they did some pretty impressive digging into his past. Here he is again, adorably serving ice cream at a children's hospital. Aw, what a guy!

Advertising

15. Once a month the Pan Ice guy visits children's hospitals, what a guy pic.twitter.com/KuVY1cJW0U — Tariq (@Tariq_J99) March 17, 2019 16. I hope he’s not « dancing » at the hospital — itshawa (@Kohawalae) March 17, 2019 17. We all clowned him but he’s doing more than I ever have — Lαυɾ | speak yourself ✈️ newark (@peachy__chims) March 18, 2019

Advertising

Huysinga spoke to Buzzfeed news about his volunteer work and said, "Actions speak louder than words. It is all well and good having 'Be Kind' on the back of our T-shirts, however doing good makes a person and a business better than just saying good. For this reason, once a month we go to children's hospitals and the kids love it." I mean, we all know kids love ice cream, but do they love his dancing?

Advertising

The reason for the dancing is apparently because Huysinga and his Pan-n-Ice crew is intentionally theatric as a way to separate themselves from the competition. I don't want to tell them that everyone at Coldstone sings when they get a tip, because dancing is more fun and less annoying? We'll never know. He elaborated on the business model by saying, "I initially started producing the videos of me hand crafting our ice rolls because I found that whenever I worked in any of our parlours, whenever I would be doing tricks and flicks, it would create a vibrant environment. Our company stands for theatre, whereby we don't just offer a conventional scoop of ice cream. For example, we often have saxophone players on the weekend and we even have a ball pit in our office." Ball pits? Sign me up.

Advertising

Regarding the original video, Huysinga says he felt "misinterpreted and misconstrued. The eccentric manner upon which I make the ice cream, right through to the introduction; the whole thing has been completely blown up and taken out of context. I would like to sincerely apologize to anyone who may have been offended by the video." Look Rob, I don't think you need to apologize. It was definitely funny, confusing and weird, but offensive? Nope. Have you seen the things that have been going viral lately? Rich kids cheating their way into college is offensive, not a quirky ice cream man.

Advertising

Love it when internet memes have a wholesome side https://t.co/GVuYJy7T5g — J Kang (@jskang_) March 17, 2019 We cant judge a book by a cover 😭 https://t.co/zF7op4d48t — ㅤً (@kaiglows) March 18, 2019 Keep going, Rob! You're doing great.