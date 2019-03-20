This man went viral for trying to make ice cream sexy. Now, he explains himself.

Buckle up, things are about to get weird.
Remember this guy who went viral for being either the world's sexiest Cold Stone Creamery impersonator or some sort of milk magician?
Turns out the man in the video is Rob Huysinga, the 24-year-old co-founder of "Pan-n-Ice," an ice cream company in the United Kingdom. Honestly, their ice cream looks awesome, but that wasn't really the issue people had with the video. Huysinga did his best to celebrate women on International Women's Day by...dancing? Swiveling? Putting on a one-man reboot of "Dirty Dancing?" Is this the "Magic Mike" meets Ice cream combo that women everywhere didn't know they needed and are still on the fence about? Naturally, the internet was confused.
People were so perplexed by his ice cream performance that they did some pretty impressive digging into his past. Here he is again, adorably serving ice cream at a children's hospital. Aw, what a guy!
Huysinga spoke to Buzzfeed news about his volunteer work and said, "Actions speak louder than words. It is all well and good having 'Be Kind' on the back of our T-shirts, however doing good makes a person and a business better than just saying good. For this reason, once a month we go to children's hospitals and the kids love it." I mean, we all know kids love ice cream, but do they love his dancing?
The reason for the dancing is apparently because Huysinga and his Pan-n-Ice crew is intentionally theatric as a way to separate themselves from the competition. I don't want to tell them that everyone at Coldstone sings when they get a tip, because dancing is more fun and less annoying? We'll never know. He elaborated on the business model by saying, "I initially started producing the videos of me hand crafting our ice rolls because I found that whenever I worked in any of our parlours, whenever I would be doing tricks and flicks, it would create a vibrant environment. Our company stands for theatre, whereby we don't just offer a conventional scoop of ice cream. For example, we often have saxophone players on the weekend and we even have a ball pit in our office." Ball pits? Sign me up.
Regarding the original video, Huysinga says he felt "misinterpreted and misconstrued. The eccentric manner upon which I make the ice cream, right through to the introduction; the whole thing has been completely blown up and taken out of context. I would like to sincerely apologize to anyone who may have been offended by the video." Look Rob, I don't think you need to apologize. It was definitely funny, confusing and weird, but offensive? Nope. Have you seen the things that have been going viral lately? Rich kids cheating their way into college is offensive, not a quirky ice cream man.
Keep going, Rob! You're doing great.