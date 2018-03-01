This mom was relieved to see a group of teen boys clear the bar of basic humanity.

Teenage boys are simultaneously one of the most terrifying and benign demographics on the map. Running into a group of them can feel like a test for many of us: will I shudder with fear that they'll bully me?!

So, it's hardly surprising that mother and Facebook user Jenna Steele felt a shock of surprise when she witnessed a group of teen boys clear the basic bar of humanity.

After witnessing the seemingly impossible (teen boys managing decency), Steele posted on Facebook to share the story of heroism.

Steele took a quick photo after spotting a small group of teenage boys who left their car to give money to a homeless man.

While this is a genuinely positive act they performed, her amount of surprise speaks to how low the bar for teen boys. As mentioned in Steele's Facebook story, the internet overlords (aka social media algorithms) tend to favor sensational horror stories over humanizing acts of kindness.

She wrote: