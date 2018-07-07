This video of a mother husky playing with her puppies proves that dogs are better parents.

Before you watch the beautiful video of a husky mom playing with her puppies, we must consider how damn tired she is. You think this mother husky isn't tired? Are you kidding me? Do you have any idea how physically and emotionally draining it is to be a dog mom? She's gotta keep all her kids fed, and teach them how to protect the house from vicious squirrels and murderous mailmen. She's got to show them the best places to nap and the most valuable household items to chew.

And yet she still finds the time to play with her puppies. Because that's what good dog moms do.

We're feeling mildly called out by her dedication, it's hard enough to stay awake during Frozen for the 80th time, let alone rough house with the pups.