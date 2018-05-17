This Ohio State fan's weird reaction on live TV has everyone convinced she's cheating on her boyfriend.

What the hell was going on between these two Ohio State fans? After Alabama scored during the 4th quarter of the 2015 Sugar Bowl game, a female Ohio State fan put her hand on the dude next to her in an apparent attempt to console him. But she suddenly had a change of heart, as if putting her hand on her distraught companion wasn't something she should be seen doing on live television.

https://giphy.com/gifs/SCpvl5KaiTkze

But why? Not that it's any of our business, but it's the question the collective Internet asked themselves every time they spotted the clip. So, what the hell was going on?

https://giphy.com/gifs/brooklynninenine-brooklyn-nine-nine-nine-99-3oxRmfBqavgiJGdh6M

Was she cheating on her boyfriend who wasn't at the game? Did the guy have a nasty zit on his neck? One possibility is that she suddenly realized she didn't want to be in a relationship with a guy who panics while his football team is still up by a touchdown in the 4th quarter.

https://giphy.com/gifs/zico-tough-charms-14ne5wau2CWdoI