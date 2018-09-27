This pic of Elijah Wood riding a scooter quickly became the one meme to rule them all.

Being Elijah Wood seems like a pretty good deal. It essentially means you have beautiful blue eyes, a thriving acting career, the eternal brotherly love of Samwise Gamgee, and most importantly - the One Ring To Rule Them All.

Really, barring all the deep personal issues in Wood's life that I have no access to, I would imagine one of his most constant struggles is just how meme-able he is. He has a baby face that is instantly recognizable and he's known for dropping by parties and chillin' with us non-celebrities, which only increases his memeability.

All this being said, when the writer Robert Cargill got a beautiful shot of Wood riding a scooter, it immediately became a meme.

Nothing to see here. Just Elijah Wood riding by on a rental scooter. pic.twitter.com/UFCI8U1jOa — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) September 24, 2018

There were, of course, the classic photoshopped versions.