This pic of Elijah Wood riding a scooter quickly became the one meme to rule them all.

Being Elijah Wood seems like a pretty good deal. It essentially means you have beautiful blue eyes, a thriving acting career, the eternal brotherly love of Samwise Gamgee, and most importantly - the One Ring To Rule Them All.
Really, barring all the deep personal issues in Wood's life that I have no access to, I would imagine one of his most constant struggles is just how meme-able he is. He has a baby face that is instantly recognizable and he's known for dropping by parties and chillin' with us non-celebrities, which only increases his memeability.
All this being said, when the writer Robert Cargill got a beautiful shot of Wood riding a scooter, it immediately became a meme.
There were, of course, the classic photoshopped versions.
Twitter came up with several possible inner dialogues for Wood as he cruised on his rental scooter.
Still, others were fixated on whether Frodo ever actually completed his LOTR mission.
We may never get the real answers about Wood's personal relationship to the One Ring, but this gorgeous memeable image gives us a pretty deep dive into how connected he feels with rental scooters. I'd be 100 percent down for a LOTR reboot where it's just Wood carrying out various tasks whilst blissed out on a scooter, but I have a feeling the opening weekend numbers might disagree with me.