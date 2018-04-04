This Plus-Size Model Recreated Celebrity Photos to Promote Body Positivity.

This Plus-Size Model Recreated Celebrity Photos to Promote Body Positivity.
Syndicated Content
Apr 04, 2018@11:44 PM
Advertising

In this superficial world we live in, it can be frustrating to constantly see celebrities with seemingly perfect bodies on TV, in movies, and across social media. Of course, we’re only witnessing these hard bodies after they’ve been airbrushed, edited, and Photoshopped out the wazoo. In other words, it’s not realistic for about 99.99% of the human population to look like that. Which is why it is very refreshing to see someone remind us what real people look like once in a while.

This Plus-Size Model Recreated Celebrity Photos to Promote Body Positivity.

Diana Sirokai is a plus-size model using her Instagram page to show off her natural curves (what some might call “flaws”) and to promote body positivity.

This Plus-Size Model Recreated Celebrity Photos to Promote Body Positivity.

This Plus-Size Model Recreated Celebrity Photos to Promote Body Positivity.
This Plus-Size Model Recreated Celebrity Photos to Promote Body Positivity.
Advertising

Sirokai has also recreated some celebrity photo shoots to show that all women are beautiful and what we see in the media is totally unrealistic.

This Plus-Size Model Recreated Celebrity Photos to Promote Body Positivity.

This Plus-Size Model Recreated Celebrity Photos to Promote Body Positivity.

It’s nice to see a confident woman who’s comfortable in her own skin helping to inspire others!

Advertising

This article was first published by our partners at Did You Know?

Advertising
Sources: Did You Know?
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc