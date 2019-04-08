This student tried to flex her prom night on Twitter and even FAFSA savagely trolled her.

Teenagers these days can't go one minute without posting their entire lives to social media. However, one student learned a pretty important lesson that when you're trying to get scholarships, it might not be the best look to post a video of your crew on a rooftop with stacks of cash, a Mercedes Benz and a Hollywood-ready gown.

When worldwideliz tweeted this fully over-the-top prom video, it immediately went viral.

#prom2k19 already know I had to step out ☺️ pic.twitter.com/PCCXNR3rCb — worldwideliz (@worldwideliz_) March 26, 2019

If this is what prom looks like for teens now, I definitely missed out. I took a yellow school bus to my prom, wore a dress from Macy's and I'm pretty sure there was a buffet of cold pasta in the corner. Where did the Mercedes come from? What is this rooftop? Are all of her friends royals? To give them credit, they all look amazing.