This viral photo of a ‘crow’ proves even your own eyes are lying to you.

Just in time for Halloween, a photo was shared on Twitter that will surely haunt your dreams...
Proving that nothing is actually what it seems, this optical illusion has the internet almost as stressed as the last image to divide humanity and our collective sanity, the infamous dress:
If you dare, take a look at this photo of...a...crow...
...that is actually a cat?
Are all crows actually cats? Are all dogs dolphins? Is everything we've ever known and seen just a trick of light for our primitive perception?
Naturally, people are freaking out:
Some have blamed magic, the only logical explanation:
And, it's not over yet. The craziest part is that this cat has even managed to trick computers:
So maybe it's really just a crow?
Considering the fact that Halloween is looming, it only makes sense that this cat is clearly Professor McGonagall from Harry Potter, everything is a lie, and we can't trust anyone or anything.
Trick or Treat!