This viral photo of a ‘crow’ proves even your own eyes are lying to you.

Just in time for Halloween, a photo was shared on Twitter that will surely haunt your dreams...

Proving that nothing is actually what it seems, this optical illusion has the internet almost as stressed as the last image to divide humanity and our collective sanity, the infamous dress:

Here are some recent examples to prove this to my students. We all remember the dress that went viral (blue and black or white and gold). Our eyes see different things when we rely on our brains to fill in the gaps. And different brains fill in the gaps differently. pic.twitter.com/sbHZnxJgZC — Michael Siciliano (@M_D_Siciliano) October 17, 2018

What color is that dress? I see white & gold. Kanye sees black & blue, who is color blind? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 27, 2015

If you dare, take a look at this photo of...a...crow...

This picture of a crow is interesting because...it's actually a cat pic.twitter.com/dWqdnSL4KD — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 28, 2018

...that is actually a cat?

Are all crows actually cats? Are all dogs dolphins? Is everything we've ever known and seen just a trick of light for our primitive perception?