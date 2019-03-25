This viral tweet totally demolishes the idea that being gay is a 'choice.' Pay attention, Pence.

Advertising
It's truly wild to think about the fact that there are still people out there who think that being gay is a choice. Ahem, we're looking at you Mike Pence.
While there are some people that choose to be ignorant and refuse to validate any lifestyle other than their own, there are other people who genuinely don't understand. This is where Simon H, a musician in the United Kingdom, comes to save the day. While Simon's Twitter feed is usually filled with hot takes like this...
This time, Simon went viral. Taking to Twitter to explain why sexual preference isn't at all like making an easy breezy choice, he stuck his landing like a true champion.
Naturally, his logic resonated with a lot of people.
Apparently sarcasm can change lives!
