This viral tweet totally demolishes the idea that being gay is a 'choice.' Pay attention, Pence.

It's truly wild to think about the fact that there are still people out there who think that being gay is a choice. Ahem, we're looking at you Mike Pence.

While there are some people that choose to be ignorant and refuse to validate any lifestyle other than their own, there are other people who genuinely don't understand. This is where Simon H, a musician in the United Kingdom, comes to save the day. While Simon's Twitter feed is usually filled with hot takes like this...

This time, Simon went viral. Taking to Twitter to explain why sexual preference isn't at all like making an easy breezy choice, he stuck his landing like a true champion.

So. Gays. When Y'all choose to be gay?



For me it was a beautiful spring day and I just thought, "You know what, I really want to disappoint my parents, offend my church, limit my options, lose my rights, live in fear of homophobic abuse, be afraid to hold my partner's hand... — Simon H (@FreelanceCynic) March 22, 2019

Naturally, his logic resonated with a lot of people.