16 stories people thought were bullsh*t until they weren't. Your mom partied with Aerosmith.

Everyone has that one friend who is an unreliable narrator, a story-topper or an exaggeration artist.
Most of the time, the lies are harmless and always entertaining and nobody bothers to correct them. However, sometimes someone says something that makes everyone say, "there's no way that's true." While most of the time our instincts are right, every now and then that friend comes out of the woodwork with a story about that time they saw a celebrity on a plane and hung out all night in their hotel room.
When a recent Reddit user asked, "What's a story your friend told which you initially thought was bullshit, but turned out to be true?" the internet was ready to share their most unbelievable tales. Don't underestimate that friend who seems to always have a wild life--you never know what might be real.
1. Damn, "my_future_wife."
My friend in HS told me he was banging the new driver's ed teacher.
I didn't believe him until she was arrested.
2. Oh boy, "Heinvinjar."
In 9th grade, during the middle of our teenage angst, a friend in our clique was bragging about banging this pretty hot chick.
No one believed him until we all found out she had gotten pregnant
3. Oh my god, "MonsterKillerDeathMa."
My friend is a pirate. Like, legit jumped from one boat onto another to start a fight and has piracy on his record.
4. The dream, "poisomike87."
That his dad had 40 guitars...
This is when I was in highschool and everyone was scrounging up money to start a band.
Called bullshit, went over to his house after school and HOLY FUCK.
And thats how I ended up playing Bass in a shitty highschool band.
The drummer knew every Korn song but not much else.
The guitarist knew Hotel California but not much else.
and I knew the bass line from the Cake version of I will survive.
Yeah, this did not last pass summer.
5. Fun facts, "Back2Bach."
He claimed that "Bluetooth" technology was named after a 10th century king - King Harald "Bluetooth" Gormsson.
The king united Denmark and Norway - just like the wireless technology united computers and cell phones.
6. Woah, "babelincoln27."
My friend arrived to my fifth-grade class and told me she had 13 siblings, one dead, and moved most recently from Jamaica. All true.
7. Good for them, "HarperForPresident."
Went out on Halloween a couple years ago to a bar. My one friend came back from the washroom and nonchalantly mentions that there's an "Australian Orgy" going on in the washroom. I didn't believe him so I went in to look. There was about 8 guys all with a thick Australian accent boning on the bathroom floor. This was in Toronto and not in a gay bar.
8. Pretty sure this is illegal, "Spookyredd."
When we first became friends, she told me her family has tigers and a bear as pets.
9. Gross, "Shivii22."
That his friend rolled a blunt full of hair and smoked it for $20. There was video for proof that I eventually saw and it was disgusting.
10. Hardcore drinking buddies, "ArchonRahal."
Two of my friends shared a story abiut the times that both got drunk, and joined the Communist Party of Wales, and Communist Party of Croatia respectively.
I thought they were both trolling me until they showed me the proof. I both want to, and never want to go out drinking with them again.
11. This is adventurous, "SentientGoose."
I went through a break up one time, and kinda went crazy. I took all my money out of the bank, bought enough supplies to last me a good while, and disappeared into the mountains of Georgia. When sophomore year of college came around I changed from a psych major to a biology major because I had lived out there for 2 months. No one believed me until my dad was visiting my dorm and thanked me for all the deer meat I had given him when I came back.
12. Everyone needs a boat, "uhmduh."
One of my friends always liked to “exaggerate” he once told me he just made like $10K from a penny stock. I brushed it off as bullshit until the next day he shows up with a used boat, we lived close to a few lakes so that was a fun summer.
13. Hot goss, "kris10185."
At a party in 2008 or 2009, a random guy who apparently had a cousin who worked in Hollywood told me he knew a lot of celebrity secrets. I didn't really believe him and asked, "like what?" And he told me Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' marriage was a sham, and they had a contract to stay married for 5 years. I thought it was total bullshit and he just wanted attention at the party, but then they divorced after 5.5 years and reached an agreement only a few days after filing, I wondered if there was something to what he said.
14. Damn, "GoodLordChokeAnABomb."
A friend told me that James Cameron had been working on a film called Avatar for over a decade, and when the technology finally caught up with his vision, it would overtake Titanic at the box office.
15. What a cool mom, "peacelovemaryjane."
My mom swore up and down that she did coke/partied with aerosmith regularly. For years and years she told me the stories about being a groupie and I just didn’t buy it (don’t know why because she lived in the valley and was a major partier)
One day we see Joe Perry at the ritz in LA. He fucking remembered her as soon as she said her name.
I’m still not over it...
16. Ha, "radelite."
The entire Joe Rogan Alex Jones podcast