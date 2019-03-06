16 stories people thought were bullsh*t until they weren't. Your mom partied with Aerosmith.

Everyone has that one friend who is an unreliable narrator, a story-topper or an exaggeration artist.

Most of the time, the lies are harmless and always entertaining and nobody bothers to correct them. However, sometimes someone says something that makes everyone say, "there's no way that's true." While most of the time our instincts are right, every now and then that friend comes out of the woodwork with a story about that time they saw a celebrity on a plane and hung out all night in their hotel room.

When a recent Reddit user asked, "What's a story your friend told which you initially thought was bullshit, but turned out to be true?" the internet was ready to share their most unbelievable tales. Don't underestimate that friend who seems to always have a wild life--you never know what might be real.

1. Damn, "my_future_wife."