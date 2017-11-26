Tiffany Haddish met Barbra Streisand, and Twitter needs a collaboration ASAP.

There are some power couples that would break the frame of existence as we know it, and honestly, that sounds pretty refreshing at the moment. One such earth shattering couple would be any ongoing duo/friendship/team up between the hilarious Tiffany Haddish and the legendary Barbra Streisand.

When Haddish posted a selfie with Streisand, Twitter temporarily exploded into a million tiny delighted pieces.

Can you imagine a buddy comedy featuring the two women painting the country red while Babs serenades us?! Twitter is already planning to fill all of the seats. Plus, since the two chatted about Cardi B, it seems only fitting that the "Bodak Yellow" singer make a cameo.

Just so y’all know I taught my big sister about @CardiB_ today pic.twitter.com/sGt7R1hOwi — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) November 26, 2017

Twitter has a lot of questions about their hang session.

Are they forming the bond of a true friendship?! Was this just a snap selfie at a larger event, or will Streisand and Haddish become the buddies the world so desperately needs?! Also, WHAT is that food in the background and can I have some?