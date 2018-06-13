Tiffany Haddish proves Roseanne's racism and finally reveals who bit Beyoncé.

In complete keeping with her comedic persona (which is really just her delightful personality), Tiffany Haddish is like a walking vault of juicy celebrity anecdotes.
Since she's not one to play coy and peddle the same PR speak as many of her Hollywood peers, it's not uncommon for Haddish to give fans the kind of straight-talk gossip we've been craving.
Many of you likely remember when Haddish revealed that someone bit Beyonce at a party in LA back in December. While she never named names, people finally connected the pieces that actress Sanaa Lathan was the culprit.
Well, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Haddish was asked if Lathan was indeed the one who bit Beyonce, to which she essentially responded: yes.
"I'm super good friends with her stepmom and her dad [Stan, a producer-director], and they were mad at me. 'They were like, 'Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it's so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?' But I didn't try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyonce kept me from goin' to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down."
At another point in the interview Haddish also shared an experience she had with Roseanne way back before she was a household comedy name.
"I don't know if you know El Segundo [a coastal California town near LAX], but if you're black and you're driving through El Segundo, you're going to get pulled over. I used to visit my friend Anna there, and it got to a point where I was calling the police officers by name. One day, we were walking around the neighborhood, and Anna says, 'Oh, Roseanne lives there.' Now, I loved Roseanne, and the next day we walked by, and she was in her yard. I say, 'Hiiii, Roseanne.' She looks at me (makes a disgusted face), and ran in the house."
Haddish shared that she didn't read into the interaction at first, because Roseanne could've easily been having a bad day. However, after a few more run-ins, the racial tension seemed to be overt.
"A week later, we walk by again, and I told Anna — she's Hispanic, but she looks white — she should say hi this time. So she says, 'Hi, Roseanne,' and Roseanne goes, 'Hey!' I thought, 'Maybe she got to know us.' Then I go back, like, a week later, I wave again and say, 'Hi, Roseanne! I love your comedy,' and she makes the same disgusted face) and turns her head. I think, 'Fuck that bitch.' That was 2000, maybe 2001, so it's not new. She been racist, why'd you all give her a TV show?"
WELL, you heard it here from Haddish, Roseanne has been on her racism stint for a long time. It's just now that she's facing actual consequences.