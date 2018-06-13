Tiffany Haddish proves Roseanne's racism and finally reveals who bit Beyoncé.

In complete keeping with her comedic persona (which is really just her delightful personality), Tiffany Haddish is like a walking vault of juicy celebrity anecdotes.

Since she's not one to play coy and peddle the same PR speak as many of her Hollywood peers, it's not uncommon for Haddish to give fans the kind of straight-talk gossip we've been craving.

Many of you likely remember when Haddish revealed that someone bit Beyonce at a party in LA back in December. While she never named names, people finally connected the pieces that actress Sanaa Lathan was the culprit.

Well, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Haddish was asked if Lathan was indeed the one who bit Beyonce, to which she essentially responded: yes.