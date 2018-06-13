Tiffany Haddish's story about hitting on Leo DiCaprio is a comedy masterpiece.

If the comedian Tiffany Haddish has a crush on you, you're going to find out in the best way possible. She's not one to mince words or waste time gazing longingly at a romantic interest from across the party, instead she's going to charm the pants off any and everyone in her path.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter Haddish spilled the tea on the time she hit on Leo DiCaprio, and her moment of game is truly a masterpiece.

"Yeah, I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he'd let me hit that. He's like, 'Tiffany, you're so funny.' I'm like, 'I'm serious.' And then he goes, 'I mean, I'd do it, but …' I was like, 'Come on, wasn't you in a squad? The coochie squad or something?'"

Haddish shared that DiCaprio was amused but mostly laughed off her proposition, assuming it was a bit. Haddish, on the other hand, committed to the bit.