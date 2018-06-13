Tiffany Haddish's story about hitting on Leo DiCaprio is a comedy masterpiece.

If the comedian Tiffany Haddish has a crush on you, you're going to find out in the best way possible. She's not one to mince words or waste time gazing longingly at a romantic interest from across the party, instead she's going to charm the pants off any and everyone in her path.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter Haddish spilled the tea on the time she hit on Leo DiCaprio, and her moment of game is truly a masterpiece.
"Yeah, I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he'd let me hit that. He's like, 'Tiffany, you're so funny.' I'm like, 'I'm serious.' And then he goes, 'I mean, I'd do it, but …' I was like, 'Come on, wasn't you in a squad? The coochie squad or something?'"
Haddish shared that DiCaprio was amused but mostly laughed off her proposition, assuming it was a bit. Haddish, on the other hand, committed to the bit.
"I told him, 'My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in What's Eating Gilbert Grape.' He starts bustin' up laughin'. 'Why?' he asks, and I say, 'Cause I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is this (gestures at her own body).' He starts goin' into how he got into the role, how he worked with these kids and all this stuff, and I'm just listenin' and listenin', like, 'Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmm.' I finally go, 'All that's good, I just need to know, When's this gonna happen?'"
Well, when IS IT GOING TO HAPPEN, Leo?!
People on Twitter were fully obsessed with the exchange, because how could they not be?!
I, for one, will be keeping my ears pricked for inevitable news of their impending hookup. It's clearly written in the stars.