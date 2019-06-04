Congratulations to Tiffany Trump on her first-ever family vacation!

Among the most enigmatic figures in the ever-captivating Trump administration is Tiffany Trump, the "forgotten" daughter of Donald.

At 25 years old, Tiffany isn't a minor like her half-brother Barron, and she's not Extremely Online like her half-brothers Uday and Qusay Don Jr. and Eric, and she's not an official part of the administration (and subject of their father's incest fantasies) like Ivanka.

While her siblings were growing up in the gilded Manhattan tower with their name on it, Tiffany was raised by her mom in Los Angeles—which explains why most people hadn't heard of her until she stumped for her father in 2016.

Today, Tiffany tows the line between being a Regular Person in law school at Georgetown (as far as we know, Aunt Becky was NOT involved in the admissions process) and girlfriend of a billionaire who charges taxpayers $20,000 for security so she can go to Cannes.

Speaking of taxpayer-funded vacations, Tiffany got to join the American delegation on an official state visit to the United Kingdom, and she was thrilled to Instagram that she got to meet the Queen!