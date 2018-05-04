Tina Fey reveals that she has some regrets about her 'SNL' bit on Charlottesville and cake.

During a recent appearance on David Letterman’s new Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Tina Fey admitted some regrets about her SNL sketch the week of Charlottesville.

Since the 24/7 news cycle is an aggressive and dense whirlpool full of information, I'll refresh your memory on the conflict. Back in August, following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville (which left one person dead and others injured), Fey appeared on SNL to do a sketch that addressed the tragedy.

In the sketch, Fey stuffed her face with a sheet cake, bemoaned the toxic ills of racism, and concluded that responding to violence with more violence largely wasn't the answer, so why not eat a sheetcake?! She called her snacking movement "sheetcaking," you can refresh your memory by peeping the clip.

Now that we're up to speed, we can address her regret around the segment. In the interview with Letterman, he complimented her SNL sketch, saying it was a clever way to make jokes while addressing something as serious as racism. Fey graciously accepted the compliment, but went on to say she believes "screwed up" and would do it differently if she could.

“The implication is that I was telling people to give up and not be active and to not fight. That was not my intention, obviously,” Fey said, adding her improved ending would urge viewers to “fight them in every way except the way that they want."