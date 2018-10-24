27 hilarious tweets about the Titanic coming back—nope, not the movie.

Remember this?

Apparently the Australian mining tycoon, Clive Palmer, does not. Spearheading the creation of a five hundred million dollar replica of the RMS Titanic by the Blue Star Line, Palmer plans the maiden voyage to be in 2022.

In a statement, Palmer described the project:

“Blue Star Line will create an authentic Titanic experience, providing passengers with a ship that has the same interiors and cabin layout as the original vessel, while integrating modern safety procedures, navigation methods and 21st century technology to produce the highest level of luxurious comfort. Titanic II is a unique project that will generate unprecedented international exposure and public interest.”

An "authentic Titanic experience?" Does someone need to tell him that the original Titanic ended up at the bottom of the ocean on April 15th, 1912 and killed 1500 passengers and crew members, only four days into its maiden voyage? It was called "the ship of dreams," that ended in a full nightmare-by-iceberg, and nobody wants that to happen again. Plus, why tempt fate when we have this?