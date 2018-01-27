26 of this week's funny and relatable tweets from women.

Have you been walking on sunshine? Or did you just endure the longest week of your life?
Either way, we have handpicked some of funniest and most relatable tweets of the week for you to savor in your noggin.
So, go ahead, pour yourself a nice big mug of coffee and let the scrolling commence.
1.
me when someone tries to get to know me pic.twitter.com/HyrAcHhnzv— soft lesbian™ (@mijukusdreamer) January 23, 2018
2.
this guy was just sitting on the floor of the gym on his phone and he looks up at me and goes “my girl has my location shared and i promised her i was gonna go to the gym more so now i just sit here and watch netflix” LMAOOOOO— kom🌙 (@komalammm) January 22, 2018
3.
Foster The People: all the other kids with the pumped up kicks better run better run outrun my gun! all the other kids with the pumped up kicks better run better run faster than my bullet— Queen Mel 🇭🇹 (@BLVCKMATTERS) January 20, 2018
My 9 year old ass: pic.twitter.com/ZdQ2fspuKt
4.
It’s the year 2058. You’re at home making breakfast for your 3 teenage children. You hear the eldest ask, ‘who’s that mom?’. The TV is on and you recognise a familiar face. Kylie Jenner has announced her pregnancy.— kiera (@Kierabridget) January 26, 2018
5.
my energy as we get closer to valentines day pic.twitter.com/bw4KejhYKW— REGINA GEORGE (@ItsReginaG) January 25, 2018
6.
My favorite thing about being called a "strong woman," is how considerately the guy is letting me know he's not atttacted to me— Kate Willett (@katewillett) January 27, 2018
7.
the term “resting bitch face” is misleading b/c a bitch never rests— Sarah Nicole Prickett (@sylvia__north) January 24, 2018
8.
The Disaster Artist: same plot, but we’d all get a break from James Franco— All Female Reboot (@AllFemaleReboot) January 20, 2018
9.
Quickly think of a good name for a titled billionaire’s lover....— Victoria Coren M. (@VictoriaCoren) January 27, 2018
No, this is better. pic.twitter.com/dFda1uIoHE
10.
My new thing is finding birds that look like they are twice divorced pic.twitter.com/IYKmIplUFv— Cheish (@TheCheish) January 21, 2018
11.
But nobody cared when my generation was choking on cinnamon https://t.co/h0dnh0KMtD— Raina Wansick (@makeitrainuh) January 22, 2018
12.
"excuse me, which one is the democratic candidate?" - me trying to figure out which team to root for in the Super Bowl— may wilkerson (@shutupmay) January 26, 2018
13.
What idiot called it "third wheeling" and not "obstruction of just us"— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) January 26, 2018
14.
*gets broken up with once* pic.twitter.com/8g0w159hjp— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 25, 2018
15.
Not to sound like a conspiracy theorist, but I’ve literally had a UTI everyday since the lead singer of the Cranberries died.— Maria Wojciechowski (@RiaWojo) January 25, 2018
16.
Yoooo this is my child. “Ok” had me weak. 💀 pic.twitter.com/YFoYnSqKts— kelèchi 𓁥𓆃 (@radiorahqueen) January 23, 2018
17.
WOMEN: we don’t want to be sexually assaulted, we don’t want the government regulating our bodies & we want equal pay— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) January 26, 2018
AMERICA: KFC's new Colonel Sanders is Reba
18.
I had to make this for the people pic.twitter.com/D5twYPwiye— agerenesh ashagre (@agerenesh) January 25, 2018
19.
I have a new look it’s called “Please mistake me for Benicio Del Toro”— Lorelei Ramirez (@PileOfTears) January 22, 2018
20.
When I'm not invited pic.twitter.com/IUoBgMqhFM— Ana Fabrega (@anafabregagood) January 26, 2018
21.
referred to a video camera as a camcorder last night in Brooklyn and now legally I have to be put down— Lillian DeVane (@lilliandevane) January 25, 2018
22.
haircutter: wat grade r u in— mary houlihan (@maryhoulie) January 24, 2018
bodega guy: u r 16? u have babyface
agent: will u go on tape as seth rogen’s grandma
23.
i participate in a lot of dance battles, and even tho i cross my arms & act tough while my opponent dances, i secretly always enjoy their dance bc usually it’s an outstanding display of hard work & talent— Eudora Peterson (@Pjetey) January 23, 2018
24.
I need begging-ass R&B to make a come back. Seriously. All this R&B today has too much ego. I need folks on the brink of despair because they’ve been sent to straight to voicemail.— Maya (@MF_Greatest) January 23, 2018
25.
when you tweeted the same thing in october but don’t go viral pic.twitter.com/1Z0YjsfZFx— Sally Ann Jones (@SallyAnnJones33) January 24, 2018
26.
Would someone please tell Sarah Huckabee Sanders to stop dressing like a sister wife pic.twitter.com/7MC5epIzIR— Cher (@cher) January 23, 2018