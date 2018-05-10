17 kids who hilariously and savagely shaded adults by ‘accident.’

Children are certainly a mixed bag, to say the least. They can wreak all sorts of havoc on your life (and personal objects), rendering you an exhausted puddle of a person. They can also bring huge amounts of warmth and meaning back into an otherwise hollow existence.

But most importantly, children are really, really quotable.

It makes sense. After all, they're still in the midst of grasping the full scope of language, let alone the concept of tact (a skill some of us never fully acquire), it's only natural for them to throw out some unintended zingers.

Naturally, the quotes rolled in when the Reddit user KanyeLatte posted the prompt question: What's the unintentionally funniest thing you've ever heard a child say?

Here are 17 of the funniest ones, in my humble opinion.

1. This kid who roasted their teacher.