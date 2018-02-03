22 hilarious tweets from this week that are so 2018.

January 2018 was somehow the longest month that has ever existed in the history of THE WORLD. If you don't believe me, ask your nearest scientist or historian, and then proceed to alter their answer into "yes."

But seriously, 2018 is already shaping up to be a weird and disorienting year (which feels expected at this point), which is why it's crucial to keep a solid sense of humor in tow.

Here are some solid tweets from this week to help you keep your sense of humor alive and thriving in 2018.

1.

me: january was horrible i’m so glad it’s over



february and march: pic.twitter.com/imy3Dyw0iU — adam (@brokeangeI) February 2, 2018

2.

up late thinking about how jimmy neutron switched bodies with a hamster and his dad didn’t even notice pic.twitter.com/hKQj4yRaBC — أسود (@nasmaraj) January 28, 2018

3.