18 hiring managers share the small f*ck-ups people make during job interviews.

There are countless ways to mess up a job interview, and it can be hard to keep track since every hiring manager is looking for something different. Some workplaces prefer transparency, they want to joke with you right off the bat and get a feel for your workplace banter. Others, want you to stick to the script, sell your professional skills and cut the conversational fat.
There are scenarios in which putting forth a bit of cockiness can catapult you to the top, and other times where subtleness and humility are key. If you've ever been on the job search for longer than a few weeks at a time, then you have a deep knowledge of how confusing it can be to navigate the interview process.
In a recent Reddit thread, hiring managers from a wide range of jobs shared examples of people who really ate it on the interview. You may want to take notes on what not to do.
1. Deingel interviewed someone who was far too honest.
"We were looking for engineers, and we had this guy apply. He had a pretty sizable amount of relevant experience to the job despite being a fresh graduate and had experiences and training in other fields related to the production industry."
"I asked him what position he was applying for and offered him the Assistant Production Engineer based on his credentials alone. He looked at me with a disgusted face, like I just insulted him. I asked him what was wrong, and he replied "Nothing really. It seems like a pretty good position, but I want something better, because I can clearly see you are impressed by my resume"
"I took the bait, and partly also due to our immediate need for engineers, asked him what his preferred position would be. He immediately answered that he wanted a supervisory position, like the General Production Manager. I asked him why he wanted such a position.
His reply? "Seems like one of those jobs where I can sit in the office and play games on my phone all day without having to actually do anything"
"I quickly gave an excuse to end the interview right there and just told him we would call him. We didn't. Moral of the story? Never tell your potential employer you just want to sit on your ass all day and do nothing."
2. BritishDuffer has interviewed a few online cheaters.
"For phone / skype interviews: don't Google every question I ask you to get the 'right' answer. It's a dead giveaway when after every question there's 10 seconds of umming, and then a textbook answer. You'll be surprised how often this happens."
3. DustPuppySnr had a "telekinetic" candidate.
"Talking about your broccoli and chocolate diet to improve your telekinesis. This happened about 15 years ago."
4. shaka_sulu said tardiness requires an explanation.
"Showing up late for an interview already puts you in the hole. Not addressing it or apologizing for it will make it complete. Turn a negative into a positive and show you have accountability. Not addressing it shows you don't have respect for me and my time."
5. whiddlekitty notices disrespect on all levels.
"Treating everyone but the hiring manager disrespectfully. I was in a management position in fast food. I didn't do the hiring, but one minor responsibility was accepting applications that people brought in and answering any initial questions. The hiring manager ALWAYS listened to the other managers initial impressions of the applicants."
"So many applications were thrown out of the stack without ever being considered because the applicant didn't think anyone mattered but the person that made the final decision. I even had one lady come in and basically tell us that she would definitely be hired and be placed over us in management and that she planned on "cleaning up our act". We had a good laugh with the hiring manager before tossing her app in the trash."
6. Bonzai_Tree saw a candidate change their face in a matter of seconds.
"I became a plant manager when I was 25 and just after I got the job I had to hire my replacement as a production planner. Since I was fresh on it the regional manager wanted to sit in on the interview with me and mostly led the interviews, about 70/30."
"There was one candidate that nailed the interview more or less and I gave him a tour after on my own without my boss. As soon as the tour started he was a dismissive prick, 100% attitude change. Guess who had final decision and was going to be his boss which he clearly must not have understood? He didn't get the job."
7. The_Great_Sarcasmo watched a nightmare coworker get hired.
"I once saw a guy being interviewed for a job in the bar I worked in. The manager shook his hand he was hired."
"When the manager got up he stayed seated and shouted over to the bar staff demanding table service because he wanted a drink. I said to my boss, you can't seriously hire that guy but he did....... and he was a completely useless asshole who lasted about a week before management was as sick of him as everyone else was."
8. neutral-mente watched people shoot their shot.
"I worked as a student assistant in the HR office at the local community college, and it was a weird experience because all job applications were processed exactly the same. Some people would come in all dressed up and be visibly nervous while handing me their application, and my job was just to be like, "Thanks, have a nice day." They always looked so confused and disappointed. If you dropped off your application in a fancy folder, we stripped it down, put the pages in a certain order, paperclipped it, and added it to the pile. No one who processed the applications was involved in hiring."
"There was once an opening for a pretty important position, Director of something. This older man came in with his suit and tie and fancy portfolio, and he refused to give us (the front desk staff) his application. He wanted someone in charge, and he wasn't particularly nice about it. Finally our supervisor came out and accepted his application. He shook her hand and tried to make a good impression, and after he left we just laughed because she had no influence in the hiring process. She was older and worked in the back, so he assumed she was someone important. We had no authority to pass on his application either, so it just got stripped down and added to the rest. It was a good experience to have just to know there are different hiring processes out there, so I don't make a fool out of myself someday."
9. embrittered didn't hire someone because of how they treated customer service.
"I was hiring. A candidate applied who was perfect on paper. I agreed to interview her at a conference we were both to attend. She was perfect IRL too. Easiest hire decision ever."
"Then, next day, I was a few places behind her in the hotel checkout queue. She was being a massive bitch to the clerk about some trivial non-issue. So I didn't hire her."
10. AyronNorya had applicants who didn't even know the job they were applying for.
"People that showed up to an interview in dirty sweatpants and a hoodie or whatever, and had no idea what the position really was. (Pharmacy Tech/Assistant) It happened more than once."
11. SunsetDreams1111 has a running list of tips.
"1. Check your grammar and punctuation over and over. Correspondence via emails should be professional, too. It’s not a time to use shorthand, like you would in a text message to friends. Bad grammar in emails usually catches my attention right away (in a negative way)."
"There was a young woman interviewing for a position with me who was very creative and extremely qualified. However, her written correspondence was so poor with me that I knew she’d do the same thing with external clients and she didn’t get the position because of this."
"2. I’ll usually hire someone who is coachable and has a great attitude over someone who might have more experience, but doesn’t get along well with others. One’s attitude really is a game-changer and I’m more prone to hire those with a positive outlook on life."
"3. If you want an “in” with a company - don’t always go straight to the top. Maybe reach out to a lower-level employee and learn from them and get tips. I always take a look at candidates referred to me by internal employees, no matter how high they rank in the company."
"4. Be genuine and authentic. I love candidates who straight up tell me: “look, the last few years have been really hard for me. I jumped around jobs and looking back, I realize I could have stuck them out longer. But I learned from the experience and I want to do better.” We are humans, too. We get that life can be tough, so I appreciate people who are real and authentic."
"5. And lastly, don’t be an excuse maker and go on and on about issues. This makes me think you’ll do the same in our corporation; during the interview process, be open and authentic, yet to the point and matter-of-fact. I believe every question can and should be answered in 30 seconds or less."
12. PaulClifford can spot a lie quickly.
"If you put in on your resume, I'm going to ask you about it. So don't add filler."
13. Pays_in_snakes appreciates people who really think about their answers.
"The biggest one for me was always whether they were responding thoughtfully and specifically to prompts or just using vague interviewy language."
14. IA_Royalty knows sometimes the best interviewees are the worst employees.
"I'm reading this thread as a hiring manager for more or less janitorial position and we are so badly hurting for employees at that spot that we'll pretty much hire anyone that applies so long as they clear the background check and drug screen."
"Raggedy clothes? You're hired Don't really have great answers to questions? You're hired Can't really explain or give a reason for the stuff on the application? You're hired You physically showed you to the interview? Hired."
"It's crazy that the people that interview the best, show up dressed as well as they can be in their means, and clearly want the (any) job are more often than not the ones that get shot down because of background."
"Sucks that the ones getting hired over them quit two weeks in because they don't like cleaning things up.
Edit: it's not my idea to have the drug screen, and it is a one time thing
Edit 2: it's no minimum wage. It's not the best, but it's competitive for the area"
15. still_sick has interviewed far too many people who can't speak to their own resume.
"If you have something on your resume, it's fair game for me to ask you about it. If you struggle with basic questions about it -- game over."
16. 83goat82 has dealt with some spicy applicants.
"I got a text message response to a voicemail I left responding to an application saying “hey, I’m at the Steelers game so I obviously don’t want to talk about a job today. How’s Monday looking for you? I’m available 8am-10am.” I didn’t even respond."
"I called an applicant who answered “who is this? fuck you want?” and I went on to further embarrass him by informing him I had wanted to talk about an application but never mind. He proceeded to tell me I was a “lying bitch” and that my area code on his caller said I was in a different city and he’s no idiot. Literally the neighboring area code.
So the small things? I won’t hire total assholes."
17. willywag had an applicant pull a doozy of a power move.
"There was the guy who, when I walked into the conference room to interview him, told me to have a seat and said "let's talk".
18. ChaoticSuperboy just needs someone who respects the job.
"How seriously do you take the position? I hire for an admittedly very easy job. I had a guy tell me he only wanted the job because it was really easy and he wouldn’t have to take it seriously. He was one of 100 applying for 6 spots. He didn’t get it, and every time he interviewed for that spot after I knew I wouldn’t hire him."
"EDIT: For the people asking why “honesty” mattered so much, the job is very easy, but we work with extremely valuable equipment and a mistake can cost us hundreds. Someone who’s going into the position openly not taking it seriously when a hundred are going for the same spot isn’t something I want since you’ll naturally take the job less seriously over time. Also, I’ve only interviewed him once a semester, it’s totaled maybe three. In his place we hired awesome employees who’re up for management positions, I have no regrets."